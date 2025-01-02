Why your new phone should be a used one

By Allyson Chiu Washington Post

If you’re thinking of buying a new phone, laptop or smartwatch, getting refurbished technology could save you money and help the planet.

“The biggest thing that people will see right away is just that things are cheaper and yet they have all the same functionality as something that’s new,” said Lucas Gutterman, director of the Designed to Last Campaign at U.S. PIRG Education Fund, a nonpartisan consumer advocacy group.

And, he added, “Keeping something working for much longer is going to have huge environmental savings over manufacturing something new.”

Here’s what you need to know about buying refurbished devices.

Why should you buy refurbished?

Refurbished technology usually refers to used devices that go through a professional inspection process to ensure they function like new, though the exact definition varies by retailers (more on this below). If you’re buying devices described only as “used” or “secondhand,” that often means you’re getting the technology in “as-is” condition.

These electronics can generally cost about 15% to 20% less than buying new, with an additional 10% off each year since the item was originally sold, according to PIRG. That means a three-year-old tablet could be roughly half the price of the newest model of the same technology.

Not buying new technology also comes with climate and environmental benefits. Getting a refurbished smartphone, for instance, could have roughly between 80% to 90% less of an impact on the environment than purchasing a new device, according to a 2022 report published by Équiterre, a Canadian environmental nonprofit. Opting for a refurbished smartphone could avoid the extraction of about 180 pounds of resources and roughly 50 pounds of planet-warming emissions, the report found.

Using electronics for longer also keeps devices from joining the growing stream of e-waste that winds up in landfills.

Should you be concerned about quality?While buying secondhand electronics has become more popular, there can still be a “trust gap” among potential customers, said Lauren Benton, U.S. general manager of Back Market, a global refurbished marketplace based in Paris.

Benton likened the growing refurbished technology market to used cars, noting that devices sold by verified retailers are typically subjected to rigorous multistep quality testing and grading.

“This is not a device missing a button or that’s going to have a known defect,” she said.

But before you buy, here are some tips for how you can assess your options.

Find trusted retailers. “As long as you’re buying from a certified refurbished program, folks should expect to get something that is perfectly functional and save a lot of money and protect the environment,” Gutterman said.

PIRG recommends retailers specializing in refurbished products such as Back Market, Gazelle, VIP Outlet and Decluttr. Original manufacturers can be another source, though PIRG notes that this option is often the most expensive. Other major retailers, such as Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, also sell refurbished technology.

Know what you want and look for devices that are made to last and can be repaired. “Buying stuff that is already repairable, that is already designed to last, that is going to be the best choice,” Gutterman said.

Research the make and model of what you’re interested in buying. There are online resources tracking and scoring durability and how repairable the technology is. Be wary of buying items using software that is no longer supported or more fragile technology, such as flat-screen TVs or large desktop monitors, which could have a higher chance of damage, Gutterman said. Printers can also be tricky because ink and toner can build up inside and can be difficult to fully clean out. You should also avoid items with batteries that can’t be replaced.

Read the fine print. There are many terms used to describe the condition of these products, such as “open box,” “like new” or “refurbished.”

“Unfortunately those can just mean very different things,” Gutterman said. Carefully read through retailer websites to know what their inspection process is and what they mean when they use these different terms.

Be realistic about the price. Know when the model came out because prices for refurbished items are often set by the year the product was released, according to PIRG. Make sure you take the time to compare products and prices.

“If it’s too good to be true, and it’s not a marketplace that’s dedicated to this space, be careful,” Benton said. “There are absolutely fraudulent devices that are out there.”

Assess return and warranty policies. Many legitimate refurbishers should offer a minimum 30-day return window and a warranty of at least 90 days, Gutterman said.

What should you do after you buy?





Check your item immediately, Gutterman said. Make sure it turns on, all the features are working and it’s in the proper condition.

If you’re replacing one of your old items, don’t throw it out right away or abandon it in a drawer, Benton said. Oftentimes, the device you’re upgrading from still works.

“Trade it in as soon as you’re not using it anymore,” she said, noting that these programs typically offer cash in return. “You need to get that device back out there to optimize its value, to optimize the life that it has.”