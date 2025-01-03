Boats in WA waters must stay 1,000 yards from endangered killer whales. How far is that?

By Daniel Schrager The Bellingham Herald (Bellingham, Wash.)

Washington state boaters now need to stay 1,000 yards away from any Southern Resident killer whales, after new rules went into effect at the start of the year. But just how far is 1,000 yards?

Boat noise threatens WA orcas

There are good reasons for the new law.

An endangered species with roughly 75 individuals remaining, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Southern Residents use echolocation to communicate and find food. Their diet largely consists of fish, primarily salmon. As a result, boat noise poses a threat to their survival, according to WDFW.

“Vessel noise is one of the three key threats to the Southern Residents, along with toxic contamination, and a lack of prey,” WDFW Killer Whale Policy Lead Julie Watson stated in a press release. “WDFW and partners are working to address these threats, and this new 1,000-yard buffer is a major step in reducing the impacts of vessel disturbance on SRKW behavior. Boaters reducing noise by staying farther away effectively makes more prey available to SRKW by making it easier for the whales to find and catch salmon.”

How far is 1,000 yards?

Previously, boaters had to stay 300 yards away from the species of orcas, but a 2023 law led to the rule change. With the new rules, boaters have to keep over three times that distance.

For context, 1,000 yards is over half a mile, roughly the length of 12 downtown Seattle city blocks, and the length of more than eight football fields (including end zones).

Violating new orca law punishable by $500 fine

Of course, boaters can’t control if a killer whale approaches them and gets within 1,000 yards. If that does happen, you should steer away from the whale without exceeding a speed of seven knots. If a Southern Resident gets within 400 yards, boaters are required to disengage the transmission, luff sails or stop paddling, depending on the type of boat, as long as it’s safe to do so.

Additionally, it can be difficult to tell exactly how far away a whale is. WFDW recognizes that, and plans to enforce the rules by letting boaters know when they’re too close to an orca, with fines being reserved for more extreme violations.

“We recognize that there are some challenges associated with trying to predict what a group of wild animals might do, or in locations where moving 1,000 yards away could be difficult,” stated Aland Myers, a WFDW enforcement officer, in the press release. “We will issue citations when necessary, especially for egregious violations or repeat offenders, but our officers will largely be focused on making sure people understand the new laws and are trying to do the right thing by giving these whales the space they need.”

Violations are punishable by a $500 fine, according to the law. The new rules will be enforced by WDFW patrol boats, who regularly monitor the Puget Sound. Additionally, WDFW has specific patrols responsible for monitoring the area around Southern Residents when there’s a sighting.

How to spot identify Southern Resident orca

Southern Residents are one of three types of orcas that can be found in Washington waters, along with Bigg’s (transient) and offshore killer whales. The new law only applies to Southern Residents – the other two species aren’t endangered – although federal regulations prohibit boats from coming within 200 yards of other killer whales in Washington.

Resident orcas can usually be identified by their rounded dorsal fins, as opposed to the straighter dorsal fins on transient orcas, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

However, WFDW said that differences can be difficult to spot at a distance, and that boaters should avoid coming within 1,000 yards of any orcas.