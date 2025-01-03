More than 700 Adams County Pet Rescue animals found homes in 2024

By Nance Beston Columbia Basin Herald

OTHELLO — The Adams County Pet Rescue had a successful year taking in 604 dogs and 432 cats in 2024. Of those pets, 383 dogs and 321 cats found permanent homes through adoptions. There were 180 transfers to other shelters.

“It feels good. I feel like we’ve adopted more in the past,” ACPR manager Anita Plancarte said. “This last year, it was slow with adoptions, with both cats and dogs but it feels good to have adopted that many.”

Challenges

Plancarte said one of the main hurdles this past year was the number of unwanted litters. The rescue saw around 40 unwanted litters — with some being transferred to other rescues. She said just in the past couple of months they have had around 15 litters of dogs they have had to take in.

“It’s good, but at the same time a lot of dogs that still haven’t got fixed,” Plancarte said. “There’s a lot of litters coming. A lot of it feels like we made some progress, but we didn’t make progress. At the same time, just the amount of dogs and cats that are still needing help, and people are still bringing their dogs and shelters are getting the unwanted litters feels like we didn’t make enough progress.”

The shelter also had volunteers who went to local elementary schools to talk with students about how to care for animals — including education around the importance of vaccinations and neutering and spaying animals. Plancarte said these lessons were helpful because people didn’t realize how important it is to get animals vaccinated and fixed.

“Well, at least here in Othello, we deal with a lot of the dogs that get parvo, we deal with a lot of some of those and if you vaccinate, it’ll help prevent that, just like when we get vaccines, and if they do get it, it’s not as bad,” Plancarte said. “Then rabies, it is a state law that all animals, like dogs and cats need to get a rabies vaccine. And then spaying and neutering just because it prevents unwanted litters.”

Successes

The shelter also held its annual Fall Fix Fest where 189 dogs were neutered and spayed with the help of volunteers at Sage Hills Vet Clinic, Pasado’s Safe Haven and Pawsitive Alliance.

“I think it went really well,” Plancarte said. “Actually, the goal was 180 so we did nine over. It was a really good turnout. We turned out. We had to turn away a bunch of people, which wasn’t a good feeling, but I think overall, it went really well. I believe there’s plans for one for this year.”

ACPR has goals to continue educating people on the importance of fixing animals and getting proper vaccines. Plancarte said she is hoping the rescue can get into the schools and community more to educate on the issue.

“A lot of people didn’t realize you need to vaccinate your dogs or the reasons why you should get them fixed,” Plancarte said. “You need to vaccinate your dogs, or the reasons why you should get them fixed, or that they could reach out and get help to get them spayed and neutered, because that’s the issue, a lot of people can’t afford it.”

Adams County Pet Rescue works with Adams County SNAP program for cat owners who cannot afford spaying or neutering. The program is only for low-income individuals and is not available for animals in the care of rescues or shelters. However, for those interested the application can be found on AdamsCountyPetRescue.com.

The rescue is also working on repairs within the shelter, including adding and fixing kennels and repairing the roof where the dogs stay. Plancarte said the rescue raised around $7,000 to begin replacing and repairing the kennels.

Another thing the rescue is working on is creating more relationships with various shelters around the state to be able to transfer animals between them.

One of the current collaborations the rescue has is with Ridge Dogs based in Connell. Inmates at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center learn how to train dogs, teach them basic commands, potty training and how to walk on a leash. ACPR handles the adoptions of these dogs, but the prison handles the training.

Adoption process

As of the beginning of 2025, the shelter has around 80 animals — both cats and dogs in their care. Those interested in taking home a furry friend can visit AdamsCountyPetRescue.com to see the dogs and cats that are available for adoption.

After selecting a pet, the application for the pet will be found on the shelter’s website. Do not apply via PetFinder, for those applications are not accessible to the rescue.

After the application is submitted, the review process begins. The rescue will reach out within 72 hours to acknowledge the application has been received. Afterward, the review process takes around three to five days. This will include a phone interview, submitting photos of common areas and yard, calling references and contacting the applicant’s landlord if applicable.

ACPR will then contact the applicant via phone regardless of approval status.

If the application is approved, a deposit of $105 will be required to hold the animal for up to four days. The deposit is transferable to other animals within the first 30 days but is not refundable. With approval, the applicant will be able to make appointments to meet potential pets.

All pets will be spayed or neutered, have all appropriate vaccines and come microchipped.

Then after a pet steals the applicant’s heart and goes home with them, ACPR recommends the adopter take their new pet to visit the veterinarian for health screening within the first couple of months of ownership.