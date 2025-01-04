Hamas publishes hostage video as 41 people reportedly killed in Gaza

By Jan-Uwe Ronneburger German Press Agency

TEL AVIV, Israel – Palestinian extremist group Hamas has published another video showing one of the hostages abducted from Israel during the Oct. 7 attacks, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

The family of the hostage, a 19-year-old female soldier, has asked the media to refrain from publishing the 31/2-minute video or images from it.

The woman, who had been stationed as a surveillance soldier in Nahal Oz on the border to the Gaza Strip when Hamas-led fighters breached the fence on Oct. 7, 2023, was abducted to the Palestinian coastal strip alongside 250 others that day.

Dozens killed in Israeli attacks

At least 41 people have been killed in the latest attacks carried out by the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Saturday citing medical sources.

Several more people were injured in attacks on Jabalia in the north, Deir al-Balah in the center and Rafah in the south of the sealed-off Palestinian territory, it said.

The Israeli military has so far not commented on the report.

In the far northeast of Gaza, Israeli forces blew up a large building complex located only some 2 miles from the Israeli city of Sderot, the Israeli military said, claiming the buildings had housed anti-tank defenses, tunnels and rocket launch pads used for attacks on Israel.

Palestinians accuse Israel of trying to drive out the entire population in northern Gaza, and far-right forces in Israel have called for settlements to be established in the area.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who heads a right-wing religious government, has repeatedly rejected such accusations.