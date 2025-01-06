Attack on bus in West Bank kills 3 Israelis, injures 8 others

Sara Lemel and Cindy Riechau dpa

TEL AVIV, Israel — At least three Israelis have been killed and eight other people injured in an attack in the northern West Bank, Israeli rescue workers said on Monday.

Two women and one man died while three people were injured, according to the ZAKA non-governmental rescue and recovery group.

A suspected Palestinian attacker had fired at a bus from a vehicle in al-Funduq, west of the city of Nablus, and was said to be on the run along with another individual, media reported.

“We will find the abhorrent murderers and settle accounts with them and with all those who aided them,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. “No one will get away.”

The already tense situation in the West Bank severely worsened after the Hamas-led massacre of around 1,200 people in Israel on October 7, 2023, triggering the Gaza war.

Some 800 West Bank Palestinians have since been killed in Israeli military operations, armed clashes and attacks by extremists, according to the Ministry of Health in Ramallah.

Rocket fire from Gaza hits house in Sderot

A rocket fired from Gaza hit a house in the Israeli border town of Sderot on Monday, while another projectile was intercepted by air-defense systems and a third landed in an uninhabited area, the Israeli military said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

UN World Food Programme says convoy hit in Gaza

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) said in a statement released on Monday that an aid convoy was shot at by Israeli forces near the Wadi Gaza checkpoint in the Gaza Strip.

Eight of the staff involved were endangered by the Israeli shelling that occurred on Sunday, the organization reported. They were unharmed.

The aid convoy had been authorized by Israeli authorities, the WFP emphasized.

“This unacceptable event is just the latest example of the complex and dangerous working environment that WFP and other agencies are operating in today. Security conditions in Gaza must urgently improve for lifesaving humanitarian assistance to continue,” the WFP said.

It urged all parties to respect international humanitarian law, protect civilian lives, and allow safe passage for humanitarian aid.

The Israeli army said it was looking into the report.

Several aid workers have been killed in Israeli aerial attacks in the course of the current Gaza war.

