‘Potential foreign material contamination’ in recalled drugs sold only at Costco

By David J. Neal Miami Herald

A rare not-drugs-in-your-drugs recall hit Costco’s store brand as the manufacturer recalled one lot of Kirkland Signature cold medicine for a “potential foreign material contamination.”

That’s in the recall notice from LNK International, which made Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu Plus Congestion for Costco. The recalled lot is No. P140082. It went to stores in the Midwest and Southeast and was sold between Oct. 30 and Nov. 30.

If you have the recalled over-the-counter drugs, return it to Costco for a full refund. If you have questions, phone LNK International at (800) 426-9391 or email complaints-inquiries@lnkintl.com.