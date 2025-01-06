Special education students launch first newspaper at Evergreen Elementary

Clockwise from left: Fifth-grader Noah Schott speaks with teacher Heidi Keiper about ideas for Evergreen Elementary’s upcoming student newspaper as Ray Kashtok, Edsel Siira, Ryder Thomspon and Rebecca Cramer listen and also offer ideas on Dec. 11 at the school in north Spokane. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Just before winter break, an excited buzz filled the newsroom (aka the resource classroom) at Evergreen Elementary School as paraeducator Chad Thayer revealed the logo he and the Evergreen Student Voice staff developed together.

The fifth-graders leaned forward in their chairs, adjusting their “Press” visors and offered feedback on the proposed logo.

The inspiration for the school’s first newspaper came from an unlikely source: a student who didn’t like to write.

Cooper Limberhand struggled with writing, but last year, a teacher introduced him to poetry, and suddenly, the pieces fell into place.

“I like to make poetry,” he said. “I like how it sounded. Writing is my favorite subject.”

When special education teacher Heidi Kieper suggested they form a poetry society, Limberhand wanted to try something new.

“How about a school newspaper?”

That sounded great to Kieper. She enjoys making education so much fun that her students don’t even realize they’re learning.

“It all starts with the power of believing in their abilities, and when students struggle with believing in themselves, they need someone to help them conquer their insecurities and doubts,” she said.

She thinks working on a school newspaper will boost her students’ confidence.

The 15-member newspaper staff receives special education services and meets during their writing resource time.

“When you can find a pathway for students to access their curriculum in a better and more interesting way, it makes for a more positive learning experience,” said special education teacher Ireland Mayfield. “Our students are getting to improve their writing skills, but they are also getting to work on their note-taking ability, their interviewing skills and their ability to carry on a conversation.”

Newspaper staffer Hayden Cole is working on profiles of Evergreen teachers.

“I interviewed Miss Elmore,” said Cole. “I asked her if she has any kids.”

Jaden Crowshoe is on the sports beat.

“Sports is my favorite thing to do,” he said.

He’ll be writing about football, soccer, basketball and Four Square.

“I interviewed the principal and the PE teacher and asked them what their favorite sports are.”

Zara Cork is covering current events.

“It’s events like the fall carnival,” said Cork. “I’ll probably write about skate night, too.”

Mason Murphy and Cooper Limberhand are on the recess beat.

“We interviewed a recess para (paraeducator),” Limberhand said. “She’s one of our favorites. She’s always nice and helpful.”

Murphy had some hard-hitting questions about the likelihood of getting new playground equipment like soccer balls and sleds.

“We’re still waiting for new snow sleds,” he explained. “The kids are asking about it.”

The pair also inquired about the prevalence of bullying and what strategies recess supervisors use to deal with it.

As the kids talked about their assignments, Maya Kenney interviewed school counselor Tina Caskey.

“When did you decide to become a counselor?” she asked. “What’s your favorite thing about it?”

The press club wants the Evergreen Student Voice to include as many voices as possible, so they plan to reach out schoolwide for submissions. Kieper said they will ask students to submit articles, recipes, artwork, poems, stories, or comic strips.

Mayfield enjoys seeing her students engaged and excited about the project.

“It’s incredible to see a group of students who are so passionate about our school and who enjoy learning and investigating more about the people within it!” she said.

The teachers hope to find a local printing press to help them print the newspaper, and plan to publish twice a year.

“We’re looking for a place that’s willing to print maybe 500 copies,” said Kieper.

For her, the most rewarding thing about the Evergreen Student Voice is seeing how invested and enthused her students have become.

“There’s a genuine buzz of excitement and eagerness to work on a subject that is typically not their favorite, namely writing,” she said. “This project has given our students a chance to shine, a chance to be leaders and to set the tone for success. When you find that ‘something’ that ignites and sparks a child’s mind and makes them eager to work on something, it makes my job as a teacher all worthwhile.”

