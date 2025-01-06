Spokane County

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Shad St. Paul v. Nichole Hart, restitution of premises.

Patricia Nyberg v. Mateo J. Risse, complaint for damages.

Kimmy L. Degenstein v. Bradley M. Klarkowski, complaint for personal injuries.

Barbara Lock v. Fred Meyer Stores Inc. and Bobby J. Lock, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Miethe, Lisa and Cameron

Beserril, Christine M. and Elisio R.

Lawrence, Jonell A. and David L.

Lyonais, James D. and Michelle A.

Poland, Zachary A. and Anna P.

Brown, Lisa-Mae and Forbes, Patrick

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Roscoe Wood, 35; 43 months in prison, after being found guilty of three counts of second-degree possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Dominick J. Neumann, 25; 12 days in jail, 24 months of probation, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Brian D. Kraft, 54; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, protection order violation.

Robert L. McGeorge Jr., 62; two days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Brandy L. Miller, 46; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of electronic home monitoring, third-degree theft and protection order violation.

Daniel I. Neace, 34; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, fourth-degree assault.

Ethan D. York, 28; 84 days in jail, protection order violation and stalking.

Zachary G. Cady, 41; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

David Ramirez Torres, 24; 10 days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault, first-degree trespassing and three counts of protection order violation.

Albulena Sejfiu, 34; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Solon Z. Bennett, 40; 180 days in jail with credit given for 180 days served, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Tyler M. Barnhart, 31; 99 days in jail with credit given for 99 days served, physical control.