Leadership on Spokane County Commission to remain the same for third year in a row

Spokane County Commissioners Mary Kuney and Josh Kerns will hold their leadership positions on the county’s governing board for a third consecutive year.

The Spokane County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to have Kuney and Kerns retain their roles as chair and vice chair, respectively. In addition to serving as the voice of the board, the chair helps set agendas and schedules for public meetings and then oversees those meetings. The vice chair takes over those responsibilities in the event the chair is unable to.

Commissioner Chris Jordan, who made the nominations for both of his peers, said the chair plays an important role in setting the tone for the board, which is why he was happy to support Kuney again.

“It’s important that we be able to disagree without being disagreeable as public officials,” Jordan said. “And I think she has set a tone on the board of civility and professionalism, which I appreciate and respect.”

Kerns and Kuney both expressed gratitude, and said they look forward to serving in the roles for another year.

The commissioners’ legislative meetings are public, and typically held Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in the board’s hearing chambers in the county’s Public Works building at 1026 W. Broadway Ave.