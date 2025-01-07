Sister of man killed by Spokane police in December shooting retains lawyer

The sister of Joshua Musselman, a 29-year-old man shot and killed by Spokane police on Dec. 29, has retained attorney Rondi Thorp, who has previously represented the families of several other men in wrongful death lawsuits against the city of Spokane, including one that resulted in the largest settlement of its kind in the city’s history.

Officers reportedly responded to the Northcliff Terrace Apartments following reports of a man firing “what appeared to be a rifle” from his apartment. It was the second time that day that officers responded to calls about Musselman.

Spokane police Chief Kevin Hall said at a news conference later that night that officers addressed Musselman and “at some point in time, felt there was a threat.”

Hall said “up to four” officers fired their weapons, but he declined to elaborate on how the response escalated into a use-of-force incident. It remains unclear whether Musselman was armed.

Anwar Peace, a commissioner for the Spokane Human Rights Commission and downstairs neighbor of Musselman, testified at the Spokane City Council Monday night that Musselman was the subject of frequent complaints from neighbors and argued that law enforcement or behavioral health service providers should have intervened prior to the deadly shooting on Dec. 29.

Musselman made headlines in July after Spokane police officers arrested and charged him with attempted vehicle theft and first-degree malicious mischief stemming from an alleged attempted theft of an ambulance in downtown Spokane.

Musselman had a long criminal history, including convictions for attempted rape of a child, assault, vehicle prowling and malicious mischief, according to court records.

Thorp has previously represented the families of David Novak, who was shot and killed by police in 2019. The city settled that case for $4 million but did not admit to wrongdoing. She also represents the estate of Robert Bradley, who was shot and killed by police in 2022. Bradley’s fiancée, represented by a different attorney, received a $500,000 settlement Monday night, while Bradley’s minor children’s lawsuit remains pending before a federal court.

Thorp said in a brief interview it was too soon to determine whether a claim would be filed in the case of Musselman’s death.

“We’re still investigating, but we have concerns that his rights were violated,” Thorp said. “So we’ll be investigating thoroughly and determining what if any claims can be made.”

She argued that the Spokane Police Department has failed to reform its practices in response to prior wrongful death settlements and that investigations into police shootings in the region are “an absolute joke and embarrassment to good cops everywhere .”

The Spokane Police Department declined to comment on pending litigation.