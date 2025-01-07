Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael Nsubuga and Bebe Nirere, both of Spokane.

Samuel B. Udoma and Lydia E. Besong, both of Medical Lake.

Brendan D. Anderson and Lyolina K. O’Donley, both of Mead.

Cesar A. Barriga Balderas and Itzel De La O Mata, both of Spokane.

Jose G. Martinez and Anjela P. Burgueno, both of Spokane.

Nathaniel K. Taylor and Elizabeth H. Lukas, both of Spokane.

Justin A. Karlin and Octavia D. Lewis, both of Spokane.

Jeshua P. Cwik, of Spangle, and Maizy K. Feltwell, of Cheney.

Kurtis J. Alvarado and Brenna N. Linton, both of Spokane.

Alex A. Kimsey and Selamawit Y. Alebachew, both of Spokane.

Gregory A. McCallister and Ashley A. Zimmerman, both of Spokane.

Yohendry A. Ortigoza Rincon and Ramelis J. Montenegro Sequera, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Robyn A. Davis v. Shannon Williams, restitution of premises.

BCB Property Management LLC v. Leah Nischan, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Emily Baum, restitution of premises.

Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management v. Dawn Moore, restitution of premises.

Josee Curry v. Mercy Properties Washington LLC, Sea Mar Properties Washington LLC, Cheney Gardens, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kelty, Zachary C. and Faith A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Justin C. Taylor, 40; $249.09 in restitution, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft, second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling.

James Q. Taylor, 42; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, residential burglary, first-degree extortion and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Harlen N. Cariss, 24; 33 days in jail with credit given for 33 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jessien M. Perry, 34; 63 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and residential burglary.

Judge Jacquelyn M. High-Edward

Aaron S. Fauth, 31; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree child molestation.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Justin T. Betts, 42; 18 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Bradley D. Dorland, 32; 18 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Kimberly L. Fawver, 51; five days in jail, third-degree theft.

Lukas G. Figueroa, 29; two days in jail, reckless driving.

John R. Gardner, 30; 180 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Brent A. Glass, 52; 14 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Jason S. Gustus, 42; 89 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Brian N. Harvey, 38; 26 days in jail, second-degree trespassing and possession of a controlled substance.

Krystal M. Larson, 36; one day in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

McKenna L. Loehding, 33; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Amanda D. Maroney, 33; 30 days in jail, vehicular interference.

Shawn C. Moran, 36; 252 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license, third-degree malicious mischief and failure to obey a police officer.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Micah T. Rodriguez, 30; 17 days in jail, vehicular interference and possession of a controlled substance.

Aaron B. Stafford, 33; 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, physical control.

Carly J. Stevens, 26; 11 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Micah L. Woods, 42; 30 days in jail, harassment and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Brandon M. Worley, 30; 13 days in jail, theft.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Tyson N. Taylor, 31; 60 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Richard A. Romero, 59; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Christa J. Purvis, 53; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Steven G. Rael, 25; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, fourth-degree assault.

Matthew A. Ridley, 26; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Georgena M. Wade, 48; 30 days in jail with credit given for eight days served, reckless driving and resisting arrest.