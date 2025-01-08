Lind-Ritzville schools discussing four-day school week

By Nance Beston Columbia Basin Herald

RITZVILLE — Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools is considering switching to a four-day school week instead of its current five-day week.

LRCS will host a coffee with Superintendent Don Vanderholm from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday at the WSU extension office in Ritzville. The meeting will have opportunities to discuss the potential four-day school week along with other matters of the school district.

District officials held two community meetings Dec. 9 and 10 to discuss the potential for the change. No decision has been made yet.

The district is currently considering two options if it decides to switch to a four-day school week. One option would be 150 days per year, from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. with no school days on Fridays. The second option is a 154-day calendar from 8:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and on holiday weeks where students get a day off, there would be school on Fridays.

“I’ll just be flat-out honest … I like four-day weeks,” Lind-Ritzville Middle School Principal Don Walker said. “We have an attendance problem. The research shows that (a lot of) the attendance problems on Fridays get resolved by switching to a four-day week. Along with that, there’s teacher and student satisfaction. Teachers feel less burned out, students feel less burned out.”

The proposal for a four-day week is rooted in various studies showing potential benefits for both students and staff, according to the presentation given during the community meetings. The educational community has noted improvements in teacher recruitment, retention and student attendance in schools that have adopted the model.

“One of the biggest things I was actually hunting for is, are there any schools that I can talk to that switched back to a five-day week from a four-day week? Because obviously, if people are flip-flopping, it’s not as impactful as I personally might think,” Walker said. “All of them are in favor of a four-day week, and in no way would they ever consider anything different now that they’ve switched to it.”

The scheduling flexibility provided by a shorter week allows for innovative teaching methods and extracurricular activities, according to the presentation. Proponents argue that converting Fridays into a day dedicated to enrichment and intervention could bolster student learning.

“Four-day weeks allow us to get more innovative with scheduling, as you’ll see with some of the stuff that we talked about later, like enrichment Fridays and different ideas that we have,” Walker said.

Some ideas include having a Friday enrichment day where students could come to extracurricular classes Fridays, which would also help parents working Fridays because there is still somewhere for their students to go.

However, the switch has not come without concerns. One major issue discussed pertains to childcare for younger students during the newly established Fridays. Historically, parents rely on school as a safe space for their children as they work.

“We talked about access for vulnerable students,” Lind-Ritzville High School history teacher Bryce Court said. “What do we do if people think school is their safe place, if school is where they get their food and things like that? And then there’s the idea of longer days and student exhaustion. I feel like this is probably more prevalent in the younger grades.”

Other considerations include the actual logistics of longer school days that would be required to maintain the required instructional hours. The proposed schedule could extend the current daily hours, which some believe might wear down younger students.

To address concerns around transportation, a key factor in rural areas, the school administration said it is examining existing bus routes to optimize efficiency. Some community members said they worry about early morning start times and lengthy commutes.

Investigating the experiences of other districts has also played a significant role in the decision-making process. Many schools that have transitioned successfully to a four-day system report anecdotal successes. For instance, Washtucna School District reported that its attendance problems decreased, and students showed improved academic performance.

Additionally, schools have leveraged community support and feedback to address concerns before the switch. For example, Garden Valley School District in Idaho implemented snack programs on “Enrichment Fridays” to assist families, demonstrating a model that Lind-Ritzville could replicate.

“Building structures into the week where kids receive food support is essential,” Court said.

Despite the ongoing discussions, the ultimate decision hinges on community input, the presenters said. The school board is currently collecting feedback through surveys to gauge public sentiment toward the proposed change.

“Our hope is that with adequate input from parents, staff, and students, we can proceed in a way that benefits everyone,” Walker said.