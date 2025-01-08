Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Angel M. Pena Hernandez and Aaliyah D. Williams, both of Spokane.

Chadrick O. Poyser and Khmerrion R. Kilgore, both of Spokane.

Alejandro A. Alamos and Allison T. Price, both of Spokane.

Jasper B. Ramsey and Maleny A. Mannino, both of Spokane.

Bryan P. Vo and Ngoc B. T. Truong, both of Spokane Valley.

Roger D. Rohus and Michelle L. Fedde, both of Seguin, Texas.

James W. Shackleford and Christina D. Jilek, both of Spokane.

Immanuel A. Love, of Airway Heights, and Kristine K. Thach, of Des Moines, Wash.

Joshua D. Maxler and Ashley M. Helm, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Diamond Parking Inc. v. Carrisa Neher, restitution of premises.

Pope Francis Haven LLC v. Tina Kemme, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Montford Ricketts, restitution of premises.

Community Frameworks v. Alionna Al Ghani, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Justin Selvidge, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Apartments LLC v. Sarah Peltier, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Apartments LLC v. Christina Rodgers, restitution of premises.

Revere-2020 Building Owner LLC v. John Oliver, restitution of premises.

Houston House Apartments LLC v. Evert Costello, restitution of premises.

NorthStar Lodge Bi LLC v. Cameron Clark, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Walter Bible, restitution of premises.

The Whimsical Pig Limited Partnership v. Lara Lauer, restitution of premises.

Ten Talents LLC v. Kevin T. King, restitution of premises.

Next 10 LLC v. Michelle Mulligan, restitution of premises.

Howard Haisley v. James McCormick, restitution of premises.

Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Brandon Lawson, restitution of premises.

West and Company Realty LLC v. Hailey Rolan, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Camelo Martinez, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Michael Nielsen, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Drey M. Muckey, restitution of premises.

Pacifica University MHP LLC v. Robin Worthy, restitution of premises.

Jaymie Balcom v. Alex Sabido, restitution of premises.

R H Cooke and Associates Inc. v. Caleb Ziesmer, restitution of premises.

4501 Investments LLC v. Exactrix LLC, restitution of premises.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Bobbie McIntyre, money claimed owed.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Andrew Lampman, money claimed owed.

Prime Consumer Loan Trust v. Vanessa Rodriguez, money claimed owed.

Bastien Trucking LLC v. Western National Mutual Insurance Company, complaint for damages.

Connect by American Family Insurance Company v. Joshua Sporn, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hess, David R. and Marcia R.

Gagnon, Bennett and Morris, Emma

Perkins, Amanda M. and Nicholas

Teague, Christopher D. and Mary K.

Duval, Cheyenne A. and Weller, Daniel C.

Wood, Ariana C. and Christopher J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Jason S. Gustus, 42; six months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Nicholas R. Robertson, 30; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Gareth M. Webb, 35; 51 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Christian T. Disterheft, also known as Byan T. Pride and Christian T. Brown, 26; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and harassment.

Shane Atterberry, 44; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief.

Cruz Martinez-Medrano, 23; six months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Tony Hazel

Joseph Anderson, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Vitaliy Zubritskiy, 25; 12 months of probation, reckless driving, failure to comply with a law enforcement officer.

Greg J. Swift, 61; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Breann T. Warren, 31; two days in jail with credit given for one day served, physical control.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Michael J. La Voie, 51; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, trip permit violation.

Corey R. Judd, 36; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Shawna L. Luna, 27; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Peter M. Mwihaki, 34; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.