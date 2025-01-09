Jack Payne leads Idaho to comfortable win over Sacramento State 80-67

From staff reports

Jack Payne led all Idaho players with 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting as the Vandals handled Sacramento State on the road 80-67 in a men’s Big Sky Conference game Thursday.

Payne made 4 of 9 from 3-point range and added five rebounds and two assists.

Idaho (7-9, 2-1 Big Sky) led 42-26 at halftime.

Kristian Gonzalez had 15 points, Tyler Linhardt had 13 and four rebounds and Tyler Mrus added 11 points and five rebounds for Idaho.

The Vandals made 28 of 57 shots from the field and 13 of 34 from 3-point range.

Jacob Holt led Sacramento State with 35 points and 10 rebounds.

Idaho women

Idaho 63, Sacramento State 48: The Vandals rebounded in a big way from a slow start at home.

Trailing 20-13 after the first quarter, Idaho (10-4, 2-1) outscored the visiting Hornets 24-2 in the second quarter.

Hope Hassmann led the Vandals with 16 points, Olivia Nelson had 11 and four assists and Jennifer Aadland had a double-double with 10 points and 18 rebounds.