On the air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: Kent St. at Buffalo CBS Sports
5 p.m.: UCLA at Maryland Fox 28
5 p.m.: Central Michigan at Toledo CBS Sports
Basketball, High School
8:20 p.m.: Sierra Canyon (Calif.) at Notre Dame (Calif.) ESPN2
Football, college (CFP semifinal)
4:30 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Texas ESPN / ESPNU/ ESPN2
Golf
7:30 p.m.: World: Team Cup (second day) Golf
4 p.m.: PGA: Sony Open (second round) Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Chicago at Detroit NHL
Soccer, men’s club
11:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Leverkusen at Dortmund ESPN2
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105-3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Notre Dame at Duke ESPN
9 a.m.: Creighton at Butler Fox 28
9 a.m.: Louisville at Pittsburgh ESPN2
9 a.m.: Brown at Yale ESPNU
9 a.m.: USC at Illinois Big Ten
10 a.m.: San Diego State at New Mexico CBS
11 a.m.: UConn at Georgetown Fox 28
11 a.m.: Iowa State at Texas Tech ESPN
11 a.m.: Brigham Young at Texas Christian ESPN2
11 a.m.: Temple at Rice ESPNU
Noon: Syracuse at Boston College KSKN
Noon: Loyola Chicago at Saint Joseph’s CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Florida at Arkansas ESPN
1 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Southern Methodist ESPN2
1 p.m.: Virginia at Stanford ESPNU
1 p.m.: Xavier at DePaul FS1
1 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Sacramento State ESPN+
2 p.m.: Seton Hall at Providence CBS Sports
2 p.m.: Idaho at Portland State ESPN+
2:15 p.m.: Wake Forest at Miami KSKN
3 p.m.: Tennessee at Texas ESPN
3 p.m.: Charlotte at Tulane ESPNU
3 p.m.: Oklahoma at Georgia ESPN2
4 p.m.: Villanova at St. Joseph’s CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Alabama at Texas A&M ESPN
5 p.m.: Indiana at Iowa Fox 28
5 p.m.: Liberty at Louisiana Tech ESPNU
6 p.m.: Washington State at Gonzaga KHQ
6 p.m.: Boise State at Utah State CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Central Florida at Arizona ESPN
7 p.m.: UC Irvine at UC San Diego ESPNU
Basketball, college women
11:30 a.m.: Maryland at Wisconsin Big Ten
Noon: Gonzaga at Washington State ESPN+
2 p.m.: Portland State at Idaho ESPN+
2 p.m.: Sacramento State at Eastern Washington ESPN+
Combat sports
1 p.m.: UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Ribas 2 ESPN+
Football, NFL playoffs
1:30 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Houston CBS
5 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Baltimore Amazon Prime
Golf
10:30 p.m.: World: Team Cup (third day) Golf
3 p.m.: PGA: Sony Open (third round) Golf
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Boston at Florida ABC
4 p.m.: Colorado at Winnipeg NHL
4 p.m.: Columbus at St. Louis ABC
Soccer, men’s club
6 a.m.: Serie A: Atalanta at Udinese CBS Sports
Tennis, Grand Slam
7 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2
Midnight: Australian Open ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
12:30 p.m.: E. Washington at Sacramento St. 700-AM / 105.3-FM
5:30 p.m.: Washington State at Gonzaga 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Basketball, college women
Noon: Gonzaga at Washington State 101.5-FM
2 p.m.: Sacramento St. at E. Washington 700-AM / 105-3-FM
Football, NFL playoffs
1 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Houston 92.5-FM
5 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Baltimore 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Spokane at Wenatchee 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Michigan State at Northwestern Fox 28
9 a.m.: Nebraska at Purdue Big Ten
11 a.m.: Washington at Michigan Big Ten
1 p.m.: Oregon at Penn State Big Ten
2 p.m.: Alabama-Birmingham at Florida Atlantic FS1
3:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Maryland Big Ten
4 p.m.: American at Loyola Maryland CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: George Mason at Rhode Island CBS Sports
10 a.m.: Texas at South Carolina ESPN
11 a.m.: Notre Dame at Clemson KSKN
11 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at VCU CBS Sports
Noon: NC State at Stanford ESPN
Noon: Richmond at Davidson ESPNU
1 p.m.: UNLV at New Mexico CBS Sports
2 p.m.: Texas A&M at Oklahoma ESPN2
5 p.m.: Penn State at USC Big Ten
Football, NFL playoffs
10 a.m.: Denver at Buffalo CBS
1:30 p.m.: Green Bay at Philadelphia Fox 28
5 p.m.: Washington at Tampa Bay NBC
Golf
9 a.m.: Korn Ferry: Bahamas Golf Classic (first round) Golf
1 p.m.: PGA: Sony Open (final round) NBC
3 p.m.: PGA: Sony Open (final round) Golf
Hockey, NHL
Noon: Seattle at Detroit NHL
Tennis, Grand Slam
6 a.m.: Australian Open ESPN2
8 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2
Volleyball, club women
3 p.m.: PVF: Omaha at Grand Rapids FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL playoffs (Wild-Card)
9:30 a.m.: Denver at Buffalo 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM
1:15 p.m.: Green Bay at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM
5 p.m.: Washington at Tampa Bay 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM
All events subject to change