On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Kent St. at Buffalo CBS Sports

5 p.m.: UCLA at Maryland Fox 28

5 p.m.: Central Michigan at Toledo CBS Sports

Basketball, High School

8:20 p.m.: Sierra Canyon (Calif.) at Notre Dame (Calif.) ESPN2

Football, college (CFP semifinal)

4:30 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Texas ESPN / ESPNU/ ESPN2

Golf

7:30 p.m.: World: Team Cup (second day) Golf

4 p.m.: PGA: Sony Open (second round) Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Chicago at Detroit NHL

Soccer, men’s club

11:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Leverkusen at Dortmund ESPN2

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105-3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Notre Dame at Duke ESPN

9 a.m.: Creighton at Butler Fox 28

9 a.m.: Louisville at Pittsburgh ESPN2

9 a.m.: Brown at Yale ESPNU

9 a.m.: USC at Illinois Big Ten

10 a.m.: San Diego State at New Mexico CBS

11 a.m.: UConn at Georgetown Fox 28

11 a.m.: Iowa State at Texas Tech ESPN

11 a.m.: Brigham Young at Texas Christian ESPN2

11 a.m.: Temple at Rice ESPNU

Noon: Syracuse at Boston College KSKN

Noon: Loyola Chicago at Saint Joseph’s CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Florida at Arkansas ESPN

1 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Southern Methodist ESPN2

1 p.m.: Virginia at Stanford ESPNU

1 p.m.: Xavier at DePaul FS1

1 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Sacramento State ESPN+

2 p.m.: Seton Hall at Providence CBS Sports

2 p.m.: Idaho at Portland State ESPN+

2:15 p.m.: Wake Forest at Miami KSKN

3 p.m.: Tennessee at Texas ESPN

3 p.m.: Charlotte at Tulane ESPNU

3 p.m.: Oklahoma at Georgia ESPN2

4 p.m.: Villanova at St. Joseph’s CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Alabama at Texas A&M ESPN

5 p.m.: Indiana at Iowa Fox 28

5 p.m.: Liberty at Louisiana Tech ESPNU

6 p.m.: Washington State at Gonzaga KHQ

6 p.m.: Boise State at Utah State CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Central Florida at Arizona ESPN

7 p.m.: UC Irvine at UC San Diego ESPNU

Basketball, college women

11:30 a.m.: Maryland at Wisconsin Big Ten

Noon: Gonzaga at Washington State ESPN+

2 p.m.: Portland State at Idaho ESPN+

2 p.m.: Sacramento State at Eastern Washington ESPN+

Combat sports

1 p.m.: UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Ribas 2 ESPN+

Football, NFL playoffs

1:30 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Houston CBS

5 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Baltimore Amazon Prime

Golf

10:30 p.m.: World: Team Cup (third day) Golf

3 p.m.: PGA: Sony Open (third round) Golf

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Boston at Florida ABC

4 p.m.: Colorado at Winnipeg NHL

4 p.m.: Columbus at St. Louis ABC

Soccer, men’s club

6 a.m.: Serie A: Atalanta at Udinese CBS Sports

Tennis, Grand Slam

7 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2

Midnight: Australian Open ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

12:30 p.m.: E. Washington at Sacramento St. 700-AM / 105.3-FM

5:30 p.m.: Washington State at Gonzaga 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Basketball, college women

Noon: Gonzaga at Washington State 101.5-FM

2 p.m.: Sacramento St. at E. Washington 700-AM / 105-3-FM

Football, NFL playoffs

1 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Houston 92.5-FM

5 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Baltimore 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Spokane at Wenatchee 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Michigan State at Northwestern Fox 28

9 a.m.: Nebraska at Purdue Big Ten

11 a.m.: Washington at Michigan Big Ten

1 p.m.: Oregon at Penn State Big Ten

2 p.m.: Alabama-Birmingham at Florida Atlantic FS1

3:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Maryland Big Ten

4 p.m.: American at Loyola Maryland CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: George Mason at Rhode Island CBS Sports

10 a.m.: Texas at South Carolina ESPN

11 a.m.: Notre Dame at Clemson KSKN

11 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at VCU CBS Sports

Noon: NC State at Stanford ESPN

Noon: Richmond at Davidson ESPNU

1 p.m.: UNLV at New Mexico CBS Sports

2 p.m.: Texas A&M at Oklahoma ESPN2

5 p.m.: Penn State at USC Big Ten

Football, NFL playoffs

10 a.m.: Denver at Buffalo CBS

1:30 p.m.: Green Bay at Philadelphia Fox 28

5 p.m.: Washington at Tampa Bay NBC

Golf

9 a.m.: Korn Ferry: Bahamas Golf Classic (first round) Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: Sony Open (final round) NBC

3 p.m.: PGA: Sony Open (final round) Golf

Hockey, NHL

Noon: Seattle at Detroit NHL

Tennis, Grand Slam

6 a.m.: Australian Open ESPN2

8 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2

Volleyball, club women

3 p.m.: PVF: Omaha at Grand Rapids FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL playoffs (Wild-Card)

9:30 a.m.: Denver at Buffalo 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM

1:15 p.m.: Green Bay at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM

5 p.m.: Washington at Tampa Bay 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM

All events subject to change