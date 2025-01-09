People’s Pharmacy: Does dandruff shampoo help ease redness of rosacea?

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. My husband used to have severe rosacea, and it really affected him socially. He was very self-conscious about his skin.

The dermatologists all put him on doxycycline and a variety of very expensive prescription creams. Not only did nothing really help, but the doxy made him feel ill.

I read a People’s Pharmacy article about Selsun Blue, and I saw in drugstores a homeopathic gel called Prosacea. So for $15, he could afford to try something new.

Not only has it basically cured his rosacea, (he is religious in using it daily), but it’s been years. His skin has never looked so good. No flares, no cystic acne, just clean-looking skin. He also uses Cetaphil as his cleanser every day. Thanks, People’s Pharmacy!

A. Thank you for sharing your husband’s experience. Researchers are discovering that the microbiome of the skin affects a number of dermatological conditions. Demodex mites are suspected of triggering inflammation, which then contributes to redness and blemishes characteristic of rosacea (Dermatology, February 2024). A sulfur-containing cleanser such as Plexion, Avar or Clenia Plus appears to be effective for reducing redness (Journal of Cutaneous Medicine and Surgery, Oct. 31, 2024). Sulfur is the primary ingredient in Prosacea gel.

Dandruff shampoos like Selsun Blue (selenium sulfide) may reduce skin inflammation, which also makes the skin less inviting for mites. Others may find that your husband’s regimen is also helpful for them.

Q. I worked in health care for more than 40 years administering medications and vaccines. Publicly, my employer was just as adamant as JACHO about maintaining temperature logs to ensure product safety. Privately, though, I was repeatedly reprimanded for speaking up or refusing products from our “contracted distributor.” These were large quantities of expensive and life-saving products that were far out of recommended temperature range for unknown periods of time. Yet I was told not to question or refuse any products from our contractor.

If consumers only knew! This is just one of many reasons I no longer work in health care. Transportation and storage of pharmaceuticals is a huge red flag for me.

A. JACHO is now known as the Joint Commission (for Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations). They set the rules and evaluate hospitals and nursing homes.

It is certainly discouraging to learn that economic considerations might have overruled Food and Drug Administration standards for storage and shipping of medications.

Q. My girlfriend had her first cluster headaches last year that involved four or five consecutive days with 15 minutes of pure agony each night. I bought 95% “altitude oxygen” canisters online. She used one once and had near total relief in a minute or two. That was her last headache. We have them at the ready should the headaches return. It’s only a sample of one, but I hope this helps somebody.

A. Cluster headaches are excruciating, usually one-sided pain, that repeats on a regular basis. People who suffer are desperate for relief, especially since the anticipation that the pain will recur seems to make it worse.

Victims can often stop a cluster headache by breathing high-flow 100% oxygen with a non-rebreathing mask. You can learn more about cluster headaches and other treatments for head pain in our eGuide to Headaches & Migraines. This online resource can be found under the Health eGuide tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

