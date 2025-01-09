Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ani J. M. McKenna and Randie L. Dewey, both of Spokane.

Jonathan L. Tanner, of Spokane Valley, and Natalie R. Rich, of Spokane.

Daniel T. Walters and Stacey L. Wenz, both of Spokane.

Chad R. Shoquist and Gabrielle A. Allard, both of Spokane.

Austin G. Price and Trang Y. T. Duperault, both of Spokane.

Christian A. Klimek and Alisha N. Maynard, both of Spokane.

Seth O. Sobottka and Vivian G. Chacon, both of Spokane.

Joseph M. Mendoza and Anne E. Caberto, both of Spokane.

Lial G. Riviera Castaneda and Atziri A. Jimenez Romo, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Robert J. Alberti v. Apondi J. Alubala, complaint for damages.

Jason Lundy and Lodestar Construction Services Inc. v. Blair McGee, complaint.

Johnathan Ramirez and Yems R. Santos v. Lynda Petty, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Moczulske, Cathy A. and David S.

Yang, Na and Vue-Yang, Xee

Smart, Stephanie and Totterer, Christopher L.

Lee, Benjamin and Danielle

Nguyen, Hue T. and Hiu Chau

Buys, Tiffany and Jonathan H.

Ludwig, Kimberly and Timothy

McMichael, Kurtis and Mary

Schmidt, Ashley and Brandon

Schoenthaler, Brianna and Frederick D. Jr.

Lelifeld, Lori L. and Michael H.

Sears, Ashley L. and Joshua A.

Choi, Seung H. and Alyssa I.

Boonstra, Adrienne M. and Nicholas J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Aleana Bronson, 27; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Russell G. Garner, 59; $1,830 in restitution, 64 days in jail with credit given for 64 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree malicious mischief.

Nicholas M. Baker, 28; 56 days in jail, after pleading guilty to prisoner possessing a controlled substance.

Jay Hoffschneider, 28; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Thomas J. Brown, 49; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Ronald M. Hunter, 63; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to two counts of money laundering.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Yana L. Gordeyev, 30; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree abandonment of a dependent person and second-degree criminal mistreatment.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

David M. Martinez, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Nicholas K. O’Connor, 41; 14 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Jonathan M. Smith, 38; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Orry L. Adams, 30; 10 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft.

Sussie Benjamin, 22; 10 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Sadie M. Brown, 30; 44 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Angelina E. Richards, 28; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Abubaker Samura, 34; 22 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Jonathan F. Stiles, 48; $991 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Coal M. Strode, 26; 10 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Kelley G. Dupis, 35; 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Logan M. A. Escalante-Fellows, 25; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Robert M. Fleck, 31; 360 days in jail converted to 360 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Christopher E. Fromknecht, 48; 30 days in jail, second-degree reckless burning.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Larry G. Floyd, 57; 21 days in jail with credit given for 21 days served, third-degree theft.

Michael R. Baker, 49; 362 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, driving while intoxicated, hit and run of an unattended vehicle and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Darian D. Barlow, 30; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and reckless driving.

Oscar Cervantes, 45; 120 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.

Brent A. Chapman, 33; two days in jail converted to two days of work crew, reckless driving.

George H. Garber II, 23; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, driving while intoxicated.

Lisa L. Graves, 46; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Edwin O. Adere, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, second-degree vehicle prowling and driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Donovan J. Fonfara, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Lanny G. Gensburg, 51; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Shyla K. King, 28; 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, 24 months of probation, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Robert Savage, 56; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Nicole E. Storms, 49; three days in jail, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Jake M. Victor, 31; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.