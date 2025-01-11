Portland State overpowers Idaho men 75-63 for wire-to-wire win

From staff reports

The Portland State Vikings men’s basketball team had a healthy advantage inside during a 75-63 wire-to-wire win over the Idaho Vandals in Big Sky play Saturday at Viking Pavilion in Portland.

The Vikings (10-6, 2-1) outrebounded the Vandals (7-10, 2-2) 45-25 and had a 52-24 lead in paint points.

Idaho shot 38% from the field and made 7 of 34 3-point attempts, not nearly good enough to make up the difference.

The Vikings went ahead early with a 10-0 run that turned into a 21-7 lead midway through the first half.

The Vandals responded with a 14-2 run to nearly close the gap, but still trailed 35-28 at halftime.

Jack Payne, who led Idaho with 15 points, hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 41-40 with 15 minutes left, but PSU fought off the rally.

Idaho women

Idaho 60, Portland State 56: The Vandals (11-4, 3-1 Big Sky) used a strong second half to outlast the Vikings (3-9, 0-3) at ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho.

Oliva Nelson led the Vandals with 19 points. Rosie Schweizer (13 points, 14 rebounds) and Jennifer Aadland (11 points, 10 rebounds) added double-doubles.

Anja Bukvic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:12 left to spark a 7-0 run and give the Vandals the edge.