Italian justice ministry moves to release Iranian man sought by U.S.

By Emma Bubola New York Times

ROME – Italy’s justice minister has requested the revocation of the arrest of an Iranian man sought by the United States for allegedly providing material used in an attack that killed three American soldiers, the Italian government announced Sunday.

Mohammad Abedini Najafabadi, 38, was arrested last month in Milan and the U.S. Justice Department had asked for his extradition. He was charged with illegally providing material used in a drone attack by an Iranian-backed militia on a U.S. military base in Jordan.

On Sunday evening, IRNA, Iran’s state news agency, reported that Abedini had reached Tehran, the Iranian capital. Despite repeated requests for confirmation, Italy has not yet announced that it freed the man or that he left the country.

The Italian ministry’s request, which was filed to a court, came only days after Iran freed an Italian reporter, Cecilia Sala, who had been arrested in Iran three days after Abedini was detained. She was arrested on accusations of violating the laws of the Islamic Republic, although the Iranian government never provided details.

Although the Italian government never confirmed any connection between the two cases, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said last week that Sala’s release was the result of a diplomatic “triangulation” with the United States and Iran.

On Sunday, the Italian Justice Ministry said it had not had the grounds to extradite Abedini. A U.S. Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

IRNA, citing the judiciary’s media center, reported Sunday that Abedini’s arrest had been a misunderstanding that was resolved with diplomacy between Iran and Italy and cooperation between Iran’s and Italy’s intelligence services.

In Sunday’s government statement, Italy’s Justice Ministry said that according to the extradition treaty between Italy and the United States, a person could be extradited only for crimes that are punished in both countries. Abedini’s case, they said, did not fit the criteria.

One of the crimes that he is accused of – conspiring to export sophisticated electronic components in violation of U.S. export control and sanctions laws – is not punished in Italy, the ministry said.

Italy’s Justice Ministry also said it had not received evidence to justify another accusation leveled against Abedini: that he provided material support to a foreign terrorist organization. The Justice Ministry said it knew only that Abedini produced and traded technologies with Iran that had potential, but not exclusive, military use.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.