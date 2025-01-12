Legislative Notebook: Idaho Gov. Little lays out policy goals, legislators introduce first bills

By Christina Lords Idaho Capital Sun

BOISE –

Idaho Gov. Brad Little began the state’s 2025 legislative session on Monday by calling for additional investments in public schools, new tax cuts and bonuses for wildland firefighters in a 22-minute speech before state lawmakers and other public officials.

Increasing funding for public schools, providing raises for teachers, cutting taxes, reducing regulations and bolstering state savings accounts all featured heavily in the speech. New this year: The governor proposed $50 million “to further expand educational options for Idaho families” by using public dollars for private and religious education funding options, commonly referred to as “school choice.”

In conjunction with his State of the State address, Little released a proposed fiscal year 2026 budget Jan. 6. The budget proposal includes $5.2 billion in general fund expenditures, a 4.6% increase from the current budget.

Little’s budget proposal leaves a $200 million ending balance at the end of the fiscal year and a record $1.4 billion saved in state rainy day funds.

Legislation of interest during the first week of the 2025 session

House Concurrent Resolution 2: Sponsored by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, the resolution commends the Boise State University volleyball team for forfeiting its matches against San José State University in protest of the team having a transgender athlete. It “reaffirms Idaho’s commitment to protecting female athletes under Title IX,” and it calls on the Mountain West Conference and the NCAA to revoke its policies allowing transgender athletes to participate in sports. It was introduced in the House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday, and on Thursday it was approved by the committee and sent to the House floor for consideration with a “do pass” recommendation. It is on the House’s third reading calendar and may be taken up in the coming days of the session

House Joint Memorial 1: Sponsored by Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, the memorial introduced Tuesday pushes to restore the authority of defining marriage to the states and urges the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider its 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges that legalized same-sex marriage. It calls for the definition of marriage to be “a union of one man and one woman.” The memorial may be taken up by the House State Affairs Committee for a full public hearing in the coming days of the session.

House Bill 2: Sponsored by Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, the bill introduced Wednesday would increase the needed majority to pass a citizen-led ballot initiative or referendum by Idaho voters from a simple majority threshold of 50% up to 60%. The bill may be taken up by the House State Affairs Committee for a full public hearing in the coming days of the session.

House Bill 7: Sponsored by Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, the bill introduced Thursday would implement a $300 minimum fine for adults possessing three ounces or less of marijuana. The bill may be taken up by the Idaho House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee for a full public hearing in the coming days of the session.

What to expect next week at the Idaho Legislature

Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee

On Monday, the committee will consider budget information relating to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

On Friday, the committee is expected to set the maintenance budgets for all state agencies. The committee’s co-chairmen describe maintenance budgets as bare bones versions of last year’s budgets, with all of the one-time money and projects removed. The maintenance budgets are simply meant to keep the lights on for state agencies.

Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee

On Monday, the committee is expected to hold an introductory hearing for anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) draft legislation brought forward by Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa.