Mariners not among reported finalists for Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki

SEATTLE – The Mariners have struck out again in their pursuit of a Japanese star.

Turns out, no, the Mariners were not the mystery team in the bidding for Japanese pitching phenom Roki Sasaki, who will choose between the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Diego Padres and the Toronto Blue Jays, ESPN reported Monday afternoon.

Described as the LeBron James of Japanese baseball, Sasaki, at age 23, is one of the most talented pitchers in the world.

And because he’s making the jump to MLB before he turns 25, Sasaki will cost a fraction of the $325 million the Dodgers gave to another Japanese pitcher, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a year ago. That will potentially make Sasaki the best bargain in baseball over the next few years.

All along, the Dodgers and Padres were considered front-runners to sign Sasaki, who will make his decision before his 45-day posting window closes on Jan. 23.

Because of their reputation for developing young pitchers, the Mariners were hopeful they would be able to make a compelling case to Sasaki’s camp.

Eight teams were linked to in-person meetings with Sasaki’s camp over the past few weeks, and there Mariners were not one of those teams.

Mariners official have declined to comment in recent weeks on Sasaki.

From 1996 to 2021, the Mariners had at least Japanese player on their major-league roster. That began with right-handed pitcher Makoto “Mac” Suzuki, carried on through Kazuhiro Sasaki, Ichiro and Hisashi Iwakuma, to name a few.

The Mariners have not had a Japanese player on their roster since Yusei Kikuchi in 2021.

The Mariners were considered a serious suitor for Shohei Ohtani when the two-way start first make the transition to MLB before the 2018 season. Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Mariners also made a play for outfielder Seiya Suzuki three years ago. Suzuki signed with the Chicago Cubs.

And, now, Roki Sasaki is the latest Japanese star to spurn the Mariners.

Mariners sign veteran infielder Solano

After months of what has major transactional inactivity, featuring a minor trade and a few waiver claims to add depth to the margins of the 40-man roster, the Mariners finally made a move that will affect their everyday MLB roster.

The team announced the signing of veteran free agent infielder Donovan Solano to a one-year major league contract early Monday afternoon. Per reports, Solano will receive a $3.5 million contract with another $1 million available in performance bonuses.

“Donovan has been among the most underrated hitters in the game over the past six years,” Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. “His veteran presence, consistent performance and positional versatility bring a lot to our roster.”

Solano, who turned 37 in December, spent last season with the San Diego Padres, playing in 96 games — 38 at third base, 26 at first base and one at second base. A right-handed hitter, he posted a .286/.343/.417 slash line in 309 plate appearances with 13 doubles, eight homers, 35 RBI, 31 runs scored, 22 walks and 65 strikeouts.

The Mariners can use Solano at first base in a platoon with Luke Raley, and he could also get some playing time at third base. He’s considered an average defensive player at both positions.

He was particularly effective against left-handed pitchers last season, posting a .302/.373/.443 slash line with three doubles, four homers, 12 RBI, 12 walks and 20 strikeouts.

Solano has played in parts of 11 MLB seasons, amassing 3,006 plate appearances and posting a career .279/.335/.381 slash line.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Solano, left-handed pitcher Austin Kitchen was designated for assignment. He was claimed off waivers on Sept. 9 from the Mets after the Triple-A season was finished.