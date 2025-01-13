DeSantis calls for special session to aid Trump’s immigration crackdown

By Skyler Swisher and Steven Lemongello Orlando Sentinel

Gov. Ron DeSantis called Monday for a special legislative session to help implement President-elect Donald Trump’s immigration agenda, saying he anticipates the new administration will enact “ambitious policy changes” on day one and Florida needs to be ready to assist.

DeSantis, speaking at the Florida Capitol, said he wants to ensure local officials who don’t cooperate with Trump’s immigration policies are held accountable, threatening them with suspension if they neglect their duties. The immigration crackdown will require new legislation and funding, he said.

“We need to act, and we need to act quickly,” DeSantis said. “We don’t have time to waste. The American people spoke very clearly.”

Trump takes office on Jan. 20, and DeSantis wants lawmakers to convene in Tallahassee starting Jan. 27. The Florida Legislature is scheduled to start its regular session March 4.

During his presidential campaign, Trump called for the “mass deportation” of undocumented people in the United States, estimated at about 11 million. There are likely more than 1 million undocumented people in Florida.

Trump hosted DeSantis and other GOP governors at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach last week.

DeSantis did not provide many specifics Monday on what immigration laws he wants the Legislature to enact.

But he endorsed rolling back in-state college tuition for undocumented students, saying the state needs to eliminate “incentives” that attract undocumented immigrants. State Sen. Randy Fine, a Brevard County Republican, has filed a bill that would end in-state tuition for “dreamers,” young people brought into the country illegally when they were children.

The special session will also focus on hurricane aid, relief for condominium owners and the process for amending the state constitution through citizen-initiated petitions.