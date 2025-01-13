Puyallup driver suspected of hitting car, pushing it into man checking flat tire along I-5

By Puneet Bsanti (Tacoma) News Tribune

TACOMA – A 45-year-old Puyallup, Washington, woman has been arrested after she allegedly struck a car that then hit a pedestrian in Tacoma just early Monday.

Prior to the crash, the woman was driving south on Interstate 5 and exiting to 84th Street.

There was a vehicle stopped on southbound I-5 in the gore point to 84th Street, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. That vehicle’s driver, a 47-year-old Hoquiam, Washington, man, had stepped outside to check on a flat tire, the release said. The Puyallup driver tried to cross the gore point but struck the parked vehicle, pushing it into the man at around 12:45 a.m.

The Puyallup woman stopped in the gore point, the release said.

The Hoquiam man was injured and taken to St. Joseph Medical Center after emergency personnel arrived. His passenger, a 48-year-old Hoquiam woman, was inside the car when the incident occurred, the release said. She was injured and taken to Tacoma General Hospital.

The Puyallup driver was injured and taken to a local hospital. She has been arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of vehicular assault. The release said the woman is suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.