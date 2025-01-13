This day in history: Local business owners call state proposal to implement smoking, nonsmoking sections in establishments ‘most stupid suggestion,’ ‘ridiculous’

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Proposed state restrictions on smoking in public places got a wary – and sometimes outraged – reaction from Spokane restaurant owners. The proposal called for restaurants to establish smoking and nonsmoking sections.

“The most stupid suggestion I’ve ever heard,” the owner of the Hedgehouse said.

“Ridiculous,” the owner of Strobel’s said.

Others said they were willing to try it, but were not sure exactly how they could implement it.

The proposal also included a ban on smoking in other public places, including hospitals. Harry C. Wheeler, Deaconess Hospital administrator, was not in favor.

“We take a patients clothes, tell him what he should eat and when he should sleep,” Wheeler said. “Are we going to tell him he can’t smoke either?”

He admitted that most of his doctors no longer smoked. But he also admitted that he still does.

From 1925: A Spokane Chronicle headline blared, “Ku Klux Klan to Enter City Election.”

The Rev. C.A. Rexroad, the local Klan’s “exalted cyclops,” said the Klan planned to “show its hand” and name three candidates, to be chosen later, in the March City Council election.

“We want men who vote dry and enforce laws,” Rexroad said. “We want to see decency and righteousness in this city and we intend to give our support 100 percent strong to the men who will make Spokane a clean and law-abiding town.”