Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Juan C. Marcano and Daviannis J. G. Gonzalez, both of Spokane.

Jayke X. S. Vasquez and Hannah N. Holdway, both of Spokane.

Mathew J. Buchanan and Jocelyn C. McCornack, both of Spokane.

Mallory E. Schwaderer and Noreen L. Duffy, both of Spokane.

Gage T. Gibson and Alexis L. Ball, both of Spokane.

Michael M. Thornton and Tara M. Platt, both of Spokane.

James P. Dinneen and Joleen A. Dumerton, both of Liberty Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Penny Blackburn, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Travis Ray, restitution of premises.

New Bryant Arms South v. Sara Jonathan, restitution of premises.

Jeanne M. Murphy v. Jammal W. Johnson, restitution of premises.

JRD Spokane II LLC v. Melissa Roberts, restitution of premises.

Hope House LLC v. Jeff Harris, restitution of premises.

Pioneer Park Place LLLP v. Shane Loggains, restitution of premises.

South Side Investments LLC v. Shandi Eastman, restitution of premises.

Cedar Green 42 LLC v. Marcella Smith, restitution of premises.

CEP III Regal Redge 23 LLC v. Alicia Shabinaw, restitution of premises.

12423 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Laurel Gonzales, restitution of premises.

Spokane Cedar Estates LCL v. Tiquez Lomax, restitution of premises.

Northwood Apartments LLC v. Shania McCracken, restitution of premises.

Apple Grove LLC v. Rosemary Wright, restitution of premises.

Dale R. Gasser v. Wendi Swinehart, seeking quiet title.

Alexander Kosnicki v. Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington, complaint.

Oxarc LLC v. Seven Blades Northwest LLC and John M. Daschbach, complaint.

The Sherwin-Williams Company v. DSV Construction, Denys Shevchenko and Jet Insurance Co., complaint.

Kenneth E. Head Jr. v. Holliday Enterprises Jr. LLC, Ryan P. Chicoine, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Apele, Stephanie M. and Bo-Michael M.

Thompson-Fleishour, Amanda M. and Fleishour, Christopher A.

Briseno, Priscilla M. and Andrew

Vandalsen, Connor E. and Brandon L.

Leon, Jerome T. and Amy A.

Storer, Sarah M. and Jayson D.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Josh R. Logan, 44; $250 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Matthew R. Madore, 50; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Andrew Biviano

Shyla K. King, 28; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, possession of a controlled substance.