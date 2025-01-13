Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast: Beating the flu and WSU, Nolan Hickman’s big night and a look ahead to OSU, Santa Clara

From staff reports

By Saturday night, the Gonzaga Bulldogs looked to be feeling much better.

Both on and off the court.

In the first matchup between Washington State and Gonzaga as WCC opponents, the Zags used a big second half to beat the Cougars 88-75 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

In the latest Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast, longtime Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan and TV analyst and former GU big man Richard Fox talk about the flu bug that hindered GU all last week, Nolan Hickman’s big game against the Cougs and Ben Gregg’s impact as a starter.

They also look ahead to games this week against Oregon State and Santa Clara.

