Commentary: Seahawks fans don’t need to sit out playoffs. Here’s your rooting interest.

By Matt Calkins Seattle Times

With the Seattle Seahawks not sniffing the postseason, it’s fair to ask who Washington’s football team is right now.

And the answer is simple: Washington.

No, not those Dawgs donning purple and gold. It’s those Commanders in our nation’s capital.

It’s understandable if folks in our state want to sit out the NFL playoffs because of the Seahawks missing them for the second straight year. But the Commanders offer an easy rooting interest for longtime PNWers.

They, after all, are who Bobby Wagner plays for now. And if there is a local favorite who’s not part of the Seahawks’ 53 … it’s No. 54.

Wagner is in the conversation for the greatest Seahawk of all time. He may not have had the fame of a Russell Wilson, Richard Sherman or Marshawn Lynch — and his peak didn’t come during the Seahawks’ Super Bowl years. But if we’re talking about sustained excellence or dominance at his position, there may not be anybody in franchise history better than Bobby.

His six first-team All-Pro selections are the most the organization has ever had. His nine Pro Bowls are tied with Walter Jones and Russell Wilson. The Legion of Boom-era Seahawks flooded fans with all-time greats who would be welcomed anywhere they set foot in Seattle. But it’s hard to imagine anyone receiving a more boisterous greeting than Wagner.

This isn’t solely because of his on-field production. It is because of his loyalty to an organization and continuous adoration toward a city. Bobby didn’t want to leave here in 2022, when he was released before signing with the Rams. And he returned the next season when the opportunity arose, putting together a Pro Bowl season that landed him on the All-Pro second team at the age of 33. This wasn’t sentimental recognition, either. Analytics site Pro Football Focus ranked Wagner as the seventh-best linebacker in the league in 2023.

And throughout the year, just as he was in his first 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Bobby was a study in grace. Not once have I seen him snap at a reporter no matter how high frustrations may have been. Not once have I seen him assign blame to a teammate or coach for any shortcomings.

This is something fans notice — just as they notice his continued commendation of the city. So when he recovered a fumble Sunday — the only turnover of the game — that helped propel the Commanders’ 23-20 playoff win over the Bucs, you can bet folks around here cheered.

The situation: With Tampa Bay leading 17-13 with 12 minutes to go, quarterback Baker Mayfield botched a handoff to receiver Jalen McMillan, which resulted in a loose ball that Wagner scooped up at the Bucs’ 13. Washington scored a touchdown four plays later and ended up winning the game on a doinked-in field goal as time expired.

This wasn’t some fluke play by a washed-up LB. Wagner again received second-team All-Pro honors after a regular-season that PFF deemed the third-best among NFL linebackers. And as his former coach Pete Carroll always emphasized — the ball is everything in this game.

So Wagner stepped up, and now his team is one of eight left in the postseason. Does it mean the Commanders’ chances of hoisting up the Lombardi Trophy are strong? Not exactly. The Lions are 8½-point favorites in Saturday’s matchup, with Washington being led by a rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels. But as the Commanders picked up their first playoff win since 2006, Seattle has an underdog to pull for.

Boosting Wagner’s appeal is that he is a Los Angeles native who’s been quick to show support to a city in turmoil. He made an “LA” hand gesture on the field Sunday night and gave the town a shoutout in his postgame interview. Perhaps most people in the league would have done the same if in Wagner’s position, but it was on brand for a man who’s been nationally honored as a philanthropist, too.

Look, Bobby isn’t like NHL great Ray Bourque was in his final year in the league — switching teams to capture his first title after a Hall of Fame career. He has a Super Bowl ring. He went to a second Super Bowl. His NFL career is in the 99.9th percentile in terms of achievements, and a gold jacket awaits him one day.

But why not get one more of these Lombardi Trophies? Why not lead the charge to shock the football universe?

A parade in D.C. would follow. Cheers in his old stomping grounds in the Northwest would, too.