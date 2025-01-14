Gov. Inslee unveils official portrait painted by Spokane native

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee admires his official portrait for the first time during a reception in the State Reception Room in the state Capital in Olympia on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (Mitchell Roland/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

OLYMPIA – Standing in the State Reception room at the Capitol Tuesday, outgoing Gov. Jay Inslee smiled as he gazed upon his official portrait for the first time.

The portrait, painted by artist Grace Flott, a graduate of Ferris High School, shows Inslee holding a folder labeled “The State of Washington,” while looking forward, as Mount Rainier towers beyond his left shoulder.

“I cannot be more impressed with what you did here. It’s incredible,” Inslee said.

A University of Washington alum, Flott is a Spokane native who lives in Seattle. In an interview with The Spokesman-Review, Flott said she was “incredibly honored” to be selected to paint Inslee’s portrait.

“I grew up in Washington state. Gov. Inslee’s agenda, his policies, have directly, positively, impacted my life. So that’s meaningful,” Flott said. “I think it’s a dream for an artist to enter their work into a permanent public collection. I really believe in the value of public art, and it’s incredibly validating to know that my work will be in such a prestigious collection.”

Flott was selected by Inslee and first spouse Trudi Inslee following a nationwide search that was conducted by the Washington State Arts Commission. The open call was unique, Flott said, which elicited responses from a wider variety of artists. Flott was given $55,000 for her work,

“I know from my work with portraits, they have the power to humanize and to connect us, not only across time but across differences,” Flott said.

The piece marked the first official portrait Flott has painted, though she has worked for a variety of private clients over the past decade.

“It’s all about understanding the story that we’re conveying,” Flott said.

After she was selected, Flott worked with the approximately six people from the Office of the Governor in a collaborative process to select a design and conduct a photo session for the portrait. The portrait, she said, took approximately seven weeks to complete.

“This artwork is a testament to the governor’s enduring legacy, and a significant addition to our state’s cultural heritage,” said Karen Hanan, executive director of Washington State Arts Commission. “Gov. Inslee’s tenure has been marked by his unwavering commitment to progress, sustainability and the well-being of all Washingtonians.”

The portrait highlights Washington’s environment, one of Inslee’s areas of focus during his three terms in office. Following its unveiling, Inslee noted the significance of Mount Rainier’s presence in the portrait.

“Mount Rainier has glaciers and snow. And it is my fervent belief that because of what we’re doing in Washington state, a hundred years from now, Mount Rainier is going to continue to have that glacier and snow on it,” Inslee said to applause from a collection of officials, family and other dignitaries. “And she’s captured it.”

The portrait will hang alongside those of other past governors, though Flott strived to create a painting that was both distinct to Inslee while fitting with the tradition of an official portrait.

“It’s sort of contending with both the tradition and bringing that tradition forward for a particular person,” Flott said of the design process.

While previous portraits have largely depicted the governor in either the state Capitol or nondescript settings, Inslee’s portrait places him firmly at Mount Rainier, which stands as one of Washington’s most recognizable landmarks and a daily reminder to millions of the state’s natural beauty.

The portrait, Flott said, also sought to capture Inslee’s spirit of collaboration and openness to new ideas.

“It’s important to me, as an artist, to capture that sense of humanity that’s behind the official,” Flott said. “Paintings always invite us to slow down and meditate on this person, what he stands for, and how we, as a greater community, can continue his work together.”

Flott said she took inspiration from the governor during the planning process, and that Inslee’s artistic background aided in her work.

“He struck me as a realist,” Flott said of Inslee. “It’s not a painting where he’s overly happy and cheery, but he’s looking toward the future and the work that needs to be done.”

During his remarks, Inslee said that Flott “embodies that creative spirit” of Washington.

“We gave her an idea, and she took an idea and turned it into a visual image,” Inslee said. “And I’ve got to tell you, Grace, you captured the dream that we gave you.”

To mark his appreciation, Inslee named Flott the “Washingtonian of the Day,” a recognition the governor awards infrequently “when someone really inspires” him.

“Thank you for what you’re doing,” Inslee said to Flott as he handed her a certificate to mark the designation.