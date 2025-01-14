Inslee delivers final state of the state address before departing Governor’s office Wednesday

Outgoing Gov. Jay Inslee delivers his final state of the state address in front of both chambers of the Legislature on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. (Mitchell Roland/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Outgoing Gov. Jay Inslee delivered his final state of the state address to both chambers of the Washington Legislature on Tuesday.

Though the yearly speech sets a tone for the 103 days of lawmaking , Inslee’s address on the final full day of 12 years leading the state had the air of farewell.

Inslee’s first introduction to state politics came as a Representative 35 years ago.

“Today, I notice the new faces around Olympia. I see fresh visions for where we want to take our state, leaders who want to make these dreams for Washington reality as fast as possible,” Inslee said. “My freshman class quickly saw that change often takes patience and resilience, but think about the progress we have made and the time and efforts it took to make it.”

Inslee outlined major policies of the state’s history, like legalizing same-sex marriage, removing the death penalty and instituting a ban on assault weapons, that make the state “a beacon of progress” and “light to the world.”

“The secret of our success is we don’t leave anybody behind,” he said.

His speech cast a dim premonition for the state’s financial outlook as it grapples with an estimated $12 billion shortfall over the next four years. Inslee recalled the “dark days” of the Great Recession, when state officials reduced spending by $11 billion and made cuts to programs he said residents are still feeling .

Money for higher education, teacher pay, social safety nets for the elderly and poor, and mental healthcare was cut, Inslee listed.

“It’s fitting to look at this budget differently,” Inslee said. “Abstract, numerical cuts actually mean concrete, personal pain.”

Though not sugarcoating the budget deficit, Inslee urged lawmakers to prioritize the needs of Washingtonians as they mull budget cuts and pass bills this session. As he departs, passing the baton to incoming Gov. Bob Ferguson, Inslee said he is confident the state is in good hands.

“In this moment, our moment, I see a state that is evergreen and ever going forward,” Inslee said.