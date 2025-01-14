Texas lawmaker pops the question shortly after being sworn into office

By Nolan D. McCaskill Dallas Morning News

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas House saw an unexpected proposal on the opening day of the 89th legislative session: a marriage proposal.

Rep. Venton Jones, D-Dallas, asked his partner, Gregory Scott Jr., to marry him shortly after lawmakers were sworn in Tuesday afternoon. Scott said yes.

“In a time when our love and our very existence are challenged, often in the halls of this very building, this moment is a reminder that love conquers all,” said Jones, House Democratic Caucus whip and vice chair of the Texas LGBTQ Caucus. “Gregory and I stand as proof that progress is unstoppable, and no amount of hate can erase the truth of who we are.”

Jones, now in his second term, said in a statement he renewed his oath to serve his community while making a new commitment “to the person who has stood beside me through every step of this journey.”

The proposal came during a brief break between the oath of office and the adoption of procedural motions ahead of the vote to elect a new speaker.

Jones said he plans to use his role in the Texas House “to protect all Texans.” Republicans hold majorities in the House and Senate, and Republicans have filed dozens of bills considered anti-LGBTQ.

“Gregory and I are building our family and future together,” Jones said. “Our love symbolizes resilience and our story reminds us that love can and will always overcome hate.”