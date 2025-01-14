Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Benjamin T. Steverding and Stephanie A. Richards, both of Spokane.

Dominique J. Jacques and Naiza B. Monteroso, both of Spokane.

Brian M. Brancato and Teighan P. Moore, both of Hayden.

Cristian Galvan and Tuyen T. D. Tran, both of Spokane Valley.

Dalton S. Dixon, of Mead and Abby L. Graham, of Spokane.

Jacob M. Durfee, of Quincy, Wash., and Jessica M. Woodroof, of Hoover, Alabama.

Raymond O. Sacchi, of Spokane, and Donovan E. N. Delgado, of Kittitas, Wash.

Willard J. Presher and Kaela M. White, both of Spokane.

Michael H. McCartney and Renee A. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Tyler A. Crusch and Paige M. Martin, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob M. Nelms and Hannah M. Pieratt, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Marjorie at Aspen Park LLC v. Aisley Niles, money claimed owed.

Linda Roach and Layla L. Bailey Frech v. Jaime Glaze and Colonial Life Insurance Co., complaint.

Paul Jensen v. Vickie J. Wendt, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bost, Laureen and Gregory

Luna, Michael S. Sr. and Marqie J.

Bos, Rebecca M. and Ty M.

Fickert, Jeanine R. and Mark R.

Cochran, Sarah J. and Jeffrey B.

Harvey, Janell and Stefen J.

Foster, Mariah S. and Dustin D.

Adams, Christine E. and Andrew D.

Patten, Vickie and Bruce

Hebert, Kimberly G. and Franz, Mica A.

Wardsworth, Amber R. and Austin L.

Trout, Kyle R. and Danielle M.

McDonald, Susan K. and Gorsuch, Marcus E.

McKee, Rebecca A. and Stephen J.

Reitan, Jarred D. and Shannon J.

Brislan, Rachelle L. and Essl, Brian A.

Gilliland, Riley S. and Anderson, Blaike A.

Bellino, Samantha L. and Brian G.

Fritsch, Shirley and Stephen A.

Thorp, Colleen E. and Michael D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

James Q. Taylor, 42; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, residential burglary, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree extortion.

Roscoe G. Wood, 35; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless burning and delivery of a controlled substance.

Sadie M. Brown, 30; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and first-degree malicious mischief.

Christopher A. Helms, 29; four months in jail, after attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Tony Hazel

Ryan J. Lund, 43; 20 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

James A. Lavoie, 54; 62 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Kevin S. Buck, 63; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Justin I. Barker, 30; one day in jail, reckless endangerment.

Adrian J. Garcia, 35; 30 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and possession of a controlled substance.

Heather L. Gardipee, 43; one day in jail, no valid operating license without identification.

Manuel R. Gardner, 34; 115 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Aaron J. Grant, 43; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated and obstruction of law enforcement officer.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Charlston D. Harper, 43; 60 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Matthew T. Hart, 33; 11 days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Alicia A. Pakootas, 41; 39 days in jail, resisting arrest.

Zachary T. Parker, 27; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Crystal A. Pattock, 39; one day in jail converted to one day of community service, reckless driving.

Owen L. Sampson, 27; 24 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and making a false statement.

Tiler J. Spradley, 31; 20 days in jail, reckless driving and third-degree theft.

Kelsey M. Tallman, 35; $750 fine, two days in jail, reckless driving.

Sara L. Wallace, 28; two days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Daniel H. Holtan, 47; 12 months of probation, protection order violation.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Justin T. Betts, 42; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Jessica R. Edgar, 43; $990.50 fine, seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Ty W. Garrett, 41; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Carla N. Queen, 40; $1,990.50 fine, two days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

Maya J. Williams, 18; $1,000 fine, 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated under the age of 21.

Michael A. Young, 40; three days in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Kane R. M. Tatshama, 21; 15 days in jail with credit given for eight days served, driving while intoxicated and reckless endangerment.

Harold J. Vinge, 61; 30 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, driving while intoxicated.