Idaho Supreme Court chief justice makes pitch to Legislature to increase judges’ pay

By Clark Corbin Idaho Capital Sun

Saying that pay for Idaho district judges ranks 48th out of 53 states and territories, Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan asked Idaho legislators to increase salaries for judges Wednesday.

Bevan made the request while delivering the annual State of the Judiciary address, which he delivered on the floor of both the Idaho Senate and Idaho House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Bevan said his concerns extend beyond paying judges a fair salary for their work. He said low pay, increased caseloads and the complexity of cases all place a great strain on the court system.

“I know that Idahoans value their courts and they rely on them to address life-altering matters,” Bevan told legislators. “A former member of our judiciary, when speaking to the public, will point out that a judge is the one elected official who must make a decision on everything that comes before them. Keeping up with those decisions and rendering them in the timely manner that our Constitution requires is a continual challenge, especially in counties like Kootenai, Twin Falls, and Bonneville.”

Idaho Supreme Court chief justice says one judge can handle hundreds of cases each year

For instance, Bevan said a magistrate judge in Twin Falls County could hold hearings on up to 124 different cases on their busiest days during their three-week rotations that are filled with arraignments, pretrials, status conferences and child protection hearings.

Four other traveling judges are brought in from other counties to hear additional criminal trials, small claims cases, juvenile cases and protection order hearings.

District judges face similar burdens. Bevan said one district judge in Twin Falls reported closing out 424 criminal cases and another 198 civil cases last year alone.

Those demands mean judges have less and less time to research their cases and write their decisions, Bevan said.

“Most judges in the states surrounding Idaho are paid 10-to-40% higher and civil private practice is the field with the highest pay disparity between judges and experienced attorneys,” Bevan said. “As you likely know from the recent cases in which this body has had to hire private legal counsel, the disparity between current judicial salaries and the compensation of attorneys in both public and private sectors is continuing to grow. Even at current salaries, the cost of housing and other life expenses in parts of our state discourages attorneys from seeking the bench. Pay does not just not affect recruitment. This is also a retention issue.”

Bevan said one-third of judges who announced their retirement in fiscal year 2024 actually returned to practice law as attorneys – where they can earn more.

“Experienced judges are leaving office early,” Bevan said. “Experienced attorneys are less interested in replacing them.”

Just before the 2025 legislative session began, the Idaho Supreme Court released its official proposal for judges’ salary increases.

The proposed new wages for judges are:

• $215,000 per year, for Idaho Supreme Court justices, up from the current level of $169,508.

• $207,000 for a Court of Appeals judge, up from $161,508 currently.

• $201,000 for a district court judge, up from $155,508 currently.

• $193,000 for a magistrate judge, up from $147,508 currently.

On Wednesday, Bevan also asked for the state to create an independent committee to consider salary changes for judges, similar to the independent committee that recommends changes in pay for Idaho legislators.

Idaho legislators themselves are set to receive raises of 25% next year, an increase from $19,913 to $25,000 per year. The Idaho Legislature is a part-time, seasonal citizen legislature that generally is in session for 80 to 90 days per year, as opposed to a full-time professional legislative body.

Legislators did not take any action on Bevan’s requests Wednesday.