Sequins, feathers, glitter, beads. Here are the best dressed at the Governor’s Inaugural Ball

Spokane City Council President Betsy Wilkerson attends the Governor’s Inaugural Ball at the state Capitol in Olympia on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (Elena Perry/The Spokesman-Review)

Four searchlights shined glowing beams into the foggy sky, luring thousands of eventgoers dressed to the nines for the Governor’s Inaugural Ball at the Capitol building Wednesday night.

Electeds, capitol employees and members of the public came in droves to celebrate Gov. Bob Ferguson, inaugurated earlier that day after Jay Inslee’s 12 years in office. Attendees dined on oyster shooters, beef kabobs, smoked salmon, crab-stuffed croquettes and other bites while sipping cocktails and mingling around the capitol rotunda and parking lot before the program began.

The event had a black-tie dress code, and attendees complied with enthusiasm. In the words of attendee and Spokane City Council President Betsy Wilkerson, “it’s a night of fashion.”

“And true to Washington, you will see a little bit of everything,” she laughed.

Here are a few of the best-dressed attendees in the eyes of this reporter.

Betsy Wilkerson

Wilkerson made the trek to Olympia from Spokane in glittering black and silver geometric pumps that she centered her outfit around. She paired them with a sequined black top and skirt, and she dripped in sparkling rhinestones. Bracelets, her dangling earrings and chunky bling bracelets paired with a matching silver purse.

“It’s all in the shoes,” she said as she extended her glittering foot that clicked against the Capitol’s marble floors.

Ray Meyers

A service member in the army reserves and student at Pacific Lutheran University, Meyers donned a traditional Scottish kilt ensemble for the ball. He purchased it on a visit to Scotland, the plaid reflecting Washington state’s official tartan.

The Legislature adopted the official symbol in 1991, the colors meant to represent the state’s diverse natural beauty.

Meyers had purchased tickets to the event.

Vita Echeverria

Echeverria wore a 1920s flapper-themed outfit, matching the speakeasy theme with which she decorated the Secretary of State’s office as a program coordinator there. With her flamingo pink feathers, she stood out in the crowd, her nameplate “Vita” necklace as a personal touch.

Lekha Fernandes

Her first time in attendance, Fernandes came dressed in a Lehenga, a garment from India. Hers was as colorful as it was reflective, with small mirrors sewn to the top and along her skirt that caught the light and sparkled under the heated tent.

Samantha Cruz-Mendoza

Cruz-Mendoza had been preparing her attire since she got word of the ball in November, instantly planning to emulate the red gown and fur shrug of the annual holiday Barbie. The Washington State University grad has worked as a legislative assistant to Rep. Lilian Ortiz-Self, D-Mukilteo, for three years, and it was her first inaugural ball.

Brian Colón

Colón represented his home state of New Mexico, dripping in the turquoise for which the state is known. He donned a bolo tie, ring and bracelet adorned with the stone. He travelled from New Mexico to attend the ball. He’s a long-time admirer of Ferguson’s work in the Attorney General’s office, appreciative of advocacy around the environment. He loved visiting Washington, he said, especially the kindness and warmth of its residents like State Patrol Troopers working the event.