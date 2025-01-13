The gap between living long and living healthy is growing

By Ian McMahan Special to The Washington Post

There was a 9.6-year gap between years lived in good health and total lifespans among people living in 183 countries, and the United States had the greatest “healthspan”-lifespan gap of any of them, according to research in JAMA Network Open.

The gap means that on average, 9.6 years of people’s lives are burdened by disease. Researchers studied data from the World Health Organization’s 183 member states and concluded that the United States had the greatest chronic disease burden of all WHO members, and a healthy years-lifespan gap of 12.4 years.

Across the WHO members, there was a health-adjusted life expectancy of 63.3 years vs. a 72.5-year mean life expectancy. In 2000, the beginning of the study period, the gap between healthspan and lifespan was 8.5 years; it climbed to 9.6 years by 2019, for a 13% increase over the two-decade study period.

“These results underscore that around the world, while people live longer, they live a greater number of years burdened by disease,” the researchers wrote. Between 2000 and 2019, lifespan increased faster than healthspan, said the study’s senior author, Andre Terzic, a professor of cardiovascular research at the Mayo Clinic.

The disease-burdened years can be cumulative over a lifespan and not necessarily at the end of life.

On average, women experience a 2.4-year longer healthspan-lifespan gap than men, and a greater chronic disease burden. “These trends are observed globally, because women live longer on average, exposing them to an increased risk of chronic disease or disability,” Terzic said. “Worldwide, the healthspan-lifespan gap is a growing threat to healthy longevity.”