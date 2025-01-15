Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Norman S. Andresen and Marjorie A. Williams, both of Spokane.

Tara D. Patton, of Manhattan, Kansas, and Jennifer D. Santamaria, of Spokane.

Kelan F. Sweeney and Elizabeth R. Ashby, both of Nampa.

Daniel W. Heath, of Post Falls, and Gretchen A. Estes, of Spokane.

Josiah W. Norman and Cory J. Alcorn, both of Spokane Valley.

Carlos D. Moreno Polito and Amanda R. Erks, both of Spokane.

Jason R. McDaniels, of Airway Heights, and Alisa R. Schoeffel, of Laclede, Idaho.

Shawn J. Meredith and Emily C. Nett, both of Spokane.

Arthur J. Wiese and Rebecca K. Comstock, both of Spokane.

Ivan G. Suarez Carroz and Bianca I. Munoz Rincon, both of Spokane.

Moses G. Wainaina, of Spokane and Catheryn J. Logwood, of Airway Heights.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Volunteers of America of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho v. Teresa Rodriquez, restitution of premises.

Volunteers of America of Eastern Washington and North Idaho v. Destiny Brown, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Brett L. Hay, restitution of premises.

West and Company Realty LLC v. Kyle Brus, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Shayla M. Drouin, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Ryan Z. Tipton, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Carmen M. Vales, restitution of premises.

Rustic Ridge LLC v. Constance Rudolph, restitution of premises.

LJD Investments LLC v. Daniel M. Reeves, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Jared Ortiz, restitution of premises.

Cooper George LLC v. Kimberly Downey, restitution of premises.

Farr Dece III Investments LLC v. Tyler Emerson, restitution of premises.

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Motoi Bruce, restitution of premises.

Rachel S. McCall v. Faith R. Ehrgott, complaint for damages.

Environmental Control Restoration Services Inc., Ryan Ehrmantrout and Emily Shick v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., complaint.

Anthony Williams and Silo Morningstar v. Davidson Hotel Company LLC, class action complaint for unpaid and wrongfully withheld wages.

Debra Maynard v. V’s Concrete LLC and Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., complaint.

Wills Excavation LLC v. Liberty Mutual Group Inc., complaint for damages.

Seyeon Park v. Michelle Lutzo, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Yang, Na and Vue-Yang, Xee

Duran, Amanda L. and Kalar, Dylan L.

Swenson, Maggie L. and Steven C.

Northrop Soulsby, Melissa and Roy L.

Kozlov, Julia and Sergey

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Lacey M. Venema, 26; 33 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault, unlawful imprisonment, tampering with a witness and harassment.

Samual A. Clopton, 43; 28.25 months in a prison-based alternative program, 28.25 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of failing to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

John Aguilera, 36; five months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Johnathan Bryman, 43; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Brittany Black, 38; eight months in jail, after being found guilty of residential burglary.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Ronald A. Rutledge, 43; 42 days in jail with credit given for 42 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Lavender L. Port, 22; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Jesse E. Brown, 39; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Juan J. Arevalo Alvarado, 41; 14 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

James P. Bruegeman, 52; 12 days in jail, protection order violation.

Crystal M. Calixto, 41; 10 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Troy L. Vaughn, 41; 55 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Aaron J. Jacobs, 33; 13 days in jail, protection order violation.

Jammie I. Knickerbocker, 45; 39 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Damon E. Rednour, 36; 195 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Brandon D. Rose, 37; one day in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Madilynn A. Law, 27; 18 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Kyle A. Hanscam, 32; 27 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Matthew D. Provost, 35; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, physical control amended to reckless driving.

Hasebullah Saheb Zada, 29; $1,245.50 fine, five days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Azzaria I. Valdez, 18; two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Levi R. N. Cooper, 23; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Cameron R. Danley, 40; 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of a controlled substance.