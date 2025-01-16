Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for Jan. 16, 2025

By Alan Liere The Spokesman-Review

Feb. 19: Hunter and bow hunter certification in Athol. To see a full list of instructor-led courses scheduled, go to https:// register-ed.com/programs/idaho. For additional information, contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414.

Heads up: Idaho Fish and Game’s Panhandle Region has hunter education classes open for registration with more coming in the months ahead. Classes generally fill quickly and the cost is only $9.75. Classes are as follows :

In the early ice season, perch are often found in shallow bay areas where they feed on insects among the weeded bottoms. As the season progresses, they move to deeper waters. Unlike walleye, perch do not exclusively hug the lake floor. They can vary from one 1 foot off the bottom to suspending just under the ice. Starting near the bottom and working up the water column until the school is located is a proven strategy.

Fly fishing

The Spokane River is still an option. Look for most of the best water to be tighter to the bank at these flows. Hangman Creek is still affecting the lower river visibility, but it is improving as it drops. Nymphing stones, worms or squirmies, and hot bead patterns are all on the menu, Silver Bow Fly Shop said.

Rocky Ford has been good lately as it typically is this time of the year. The Grande Ronde and Snake are still on the high side for good fly fishing.

Trout and kokanee

Anglers who are looking for the big Rufus Woods triploid rainbow are having limited success at the net pens. The same could be said for the walleye fishing at the upper end of the reservoir.

Lake Roosevelt rainbow trout are spread out, but trolled flies, lures and plugs are catching them in most popular locations. From Hunters north seems to be best. Fishing from shore with Power Bait has also been good at times, the bites coming in bunches with considerable dead time between.

The big turnout on the road near Tum Tum has been good at times for bank fishermen on Lake Spokane. Most of the trout are over 15 inches long. Power Bait is the most popular, but worms and marshmallows can also be good.

Steelhead and salmon

The South Fork of the Clearwater is starting to kick out big B-run steelhead now that the water has cleared up from last week. Fishing is slow, but the fish caught are in great shape.

Small Lake Coeur d’Alene chinook (3-8 pounds) are hitting herring and hoochies between 90 and 120 feet down.

Spiny ray

Perch fishing on Moses Lake around the I-90 Bridge has been the bright spot on the fishing scene, but some of those who have participated say that with the amount of pressure the area is getting, they don’t see how there can be a perch left. The I-90 Bridge was devoid of anglers Sunday, probably an indication the hot bite is over.

Ice fishing

Ice fishermen are still being frustrated by the warmer winter temperatures, but colder weather is in the future, and the ice fishing season may be salvaged. Although some ice is beginning to form on area lakes, few would be safe to walk on . Curlew Lake, one of the best perch destinations in Washington State, had a thin coat of ice in places Wednesday morning.

Up north, Gillette Lake isn’t being plowed this year at the Forest Service access site. Snow is almost knee deep there. Ice fishermen have been walking in. Thomas Lake is much more popular with perch anglers who are finding fish at 44 feet. Bonaparte Lake trout fishing has been good.

Davis Lake remains wide open. Sacheen has ice on each end, but the main lake is wide open. Jumpoff Joe has skim ice and slush on the edges with open water in the middle. Hatch and Williams up north could be fishable by next week. Hog Canyon and Fourth of July have skim ice.

Freeman Lake in Idaho is frozen but not thick enough to be safe. Smith Lake near Bonners Ferry has good ice and some decent trout fishing. Round, Kelso and Granite lakes are almost capped all the way. Cocolalla still has a lot of open water.

Other species

WDFW shellfish managers have confirmed the season’s next round of razor clam digging opportunities at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks are scheduled to run tentatively through March 1. “This upcoming tide series should be a good one for daylight digging opportunity, with weekend low tide times occurring before or just after sunset,” said Bryce Blumenthal, WDFW’s recreational razor clam manager. Not all beaches are open for every dig, so diggers are encouraged to make sure their intended destination is open before heading out. Tentative upcoming dates are :

Jan. 26, 4:34 p.m.; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Jan. 27, 5:15 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Jan. 28, 5:54 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Jan. 29, 6:31 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Jan. 30, 7:07 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Jan. 31, 7:44 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Feb. 1, 8:21 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

One fishery that is just getting started is for the big lake whitefish on Banks Lake. Every winter these fish move into certain areas of the lake and offer great action for 2- to 3-pound fish. Whitefish are found at the top end of the lake by anglers fishing from shore or from boats near the inlet where water is pumped in. When Banks freezes, large groups of anglers congregate on the ice near the island above the highway.

Hunting

A friend and I hunted ducks last weekend with Shelby Ross’s Duck Taxi out of MarDon Resort. The hunting from our blind was poor and we shot only a few birds, but other hunters in other blinds did quite a lot of shooting.

On Sunday, we shot nothing, and our decoys became frozen in the ice, suggesting duck hunting may soon be coming to an end on Potholes Reservoir.

In addition to having a valid 2025 hunting license, as of Jan. 1, anyone hunting black bears in Idaho must show proof that they have passed a bear identification test to help them differentiate between grizzly bears and black bears. Hunters looking to apply for 2025 spring controlled hunts for black bear can apply from now until Feb. 15. Information on the spring 2025 controlled black bear hunt can be found in the 2024 Idaho Big Game Seasons and Rules booklet.

In Eastern Washington, grouse season ends Thursday; pheasant, quail and gray partridge seasons end Monday; and chukar season ends Jan. 31. Ducks and Canada geese close after Jan. 26. Rabbits remain open into March.

Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com