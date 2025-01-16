EU antitrust chief says Big Tech crackdown on track as CEOs moan to Trump

By Samuel Stolton and </p><p>John Ainger washington post

European Union probes into U.S. tech giants including Apple Inc., Google and Meta Platforms Inc. won’t be knocked off course by Silicon Valley’s appeals to incoming U.S. President Donald Trump, according to the bloc’s new antitrust chief.

Teresa Ribera said there had been “no freezing” and “no reassessments” of the bloc’s landmark cases under the Digital Markets Act after industry bosses complained about the EU’s stance to Trump, who stormed to election victory on a defiantly “America First” ticket in November.

“It is our duty to preserve the proper application of the law and to preserve and protect the rights of the consumers,” Ribera told reporters at a Brussels event, referring specifically to the recently adopted DMA. She added that “any application of the law is not discriminatory to anyone,” and that a next round of decisions is expected in March.

The DMA imposes a raft of dos and don’ts for the world’s largest technology platforms, with fines of up to 10% of a company’s annual revenue for violations. The rules have already been wielded to launch sweeping investigations into Apple, Google and Meta.

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg last week became the latest to weigh in against the EU’s Big Tech crackdown, slamming the bloc’s antitrust fines as “almost a tariff” against American firms. Just last year, his firm was hit by a $840 million fine from EU regulators.