FBI: Thermite was used in attacks on Vancouver and Portland ballot drop boxes

Becca Robbins The Columbian, Vancouver, Wash.

FBI agents investigating the October ballot box arsons in Vancouver and Portland renewed requests for tips Thursday, saying they’re seeking someone who is knowledgeable about explosives or thermite, a mixture used in the attacks.

The attacks came just days before the November general election. A third attack in Vancouver was reported earlier in October.

Officials emphasized their concern that the arsonist could be a danger to themselves or others. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identity of the person responsible.

Special Agent in Charge Doug Olson said the incendiary devices placed on the sides of ballot boxes on Oct. 8 in downtown Vancouver and Oct. 28 in east Vancouver and Southeast Portland contained thermite. He described thermite as a mixture of metal shavings and iron oxide, or rust, commonly used by welders. He said the mixture can be dangerous if not handled safely. The suspect welded scrap metal to make the exterior of the devices, Olson said.

East Vancouver ballot box fire by Amy

“I want to stress we are very concerned that the person who set these devices might end up hurting himself or other unsuspecting family members or neighbors,” Olson said.

“Given the time that’s passed between the incidents and now … the suspect may have inadvertently exposed details that can help us,” Olson said. “We’re asking anyone in the Pacific Northwest who may have had unusual interactions with someone or observed unusual activity to come forward and help us identify the individual.”

Special Agent in Charge W. Mike Herrington gave a list of factors they’re asking people to watch for:

— changes in a person’s emotional state, such as increased irritability, anxiety, nervousness or excitability, particularly relating to the recent election.

— changes in a person’s routine, such as distancing from friends and family or missing work or other activities.

— a person showing a new interest in welding or collecting metal scraps, such as nuts and bolts.

— a person showing an unusual interest in or knowledge of explosive devices.

— a person showing an unusual interest in the case, such as following news reports closely or expressing admiration for the person responsible.

— a person showing an increased fixation on the political climate and the recent election.

— a person who recently disposed of or stopped using a Volvo S-60 sedan.

Oct. 28 surveillance video from cameras at C-Tran’s Fisher’s Landing Transit Center captured the east Vancouver ballot box’s fiery explosion, which damaged hundreds of ballots.

A dark-colored sedan can be seen driving up to the ballot box at the transit center at 3510 S.E. 164th Ave., shortly after 2:30 a.m. and stopping for about 30 seconds before driving away. Shortly after the car pulls away, smoke rises from the box before it explodes and smoke billows from the box.

Vancouver police pulled the smoldering ballots from the drop box about 4 a.m., according to a statement from the agency. The drop box’s fire suppression system didn’t activate.

About an hour after the Vancouver attack, Portland police were called to the 1000 block of Southeast Morrison Street for reports of a fire in a ballot box, according to a statement. The ballot box is in the same block as the Multnomah County Elections Division building.

Portland officials previously released a photo of the 2001 to 2004 Volvo S60 they say they’ve connected to the fires.