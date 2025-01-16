Spokane Homeless Connect to host 13th annual services event Thursday

Spokane’s 13th annual Homeless Connect, a one-stop-shop for connecting with homeless services, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Spokane Convention and Expo Center.

Eastern Washington’s largest homeless and at-risk services event, it served more than 1,500 people in 2023, with services ranging from haircuts to health care checkups, assessments for housing, providing food and clothing, issuing licenses and photo IDs, and more. The pets of homeless people can even get necessary services, including spay or neuter procedures and microchipping.

All services are free to attendees, paid for by donations and the help of volunteers.

Organizers are still looking for additional volunteers and donations of cold weather gear such as clothing, blankets and sleeping bags. Those interested can visit SpokaneConnect.org.