The Collector: Nancy MacKerrow knows Jack

In 1995, “You Don’t Know Jack,” a PC trivia game, debuted, sparking several versions on multiple platforms.

If the contest questions were Jack-themed, there’s no doubt Nancy MacKerrow would win every round.

Since the early 1980s, she has collected Jacks in various iterations. From books to baking mixes to booze, she’s amassed approximately 200 items.

“I have a son named Jack – that’s what started this,” she said, wearing a sweatshirt purchased in Japan in 1992, that read ‘Duck and Jack.’

Skimming through an almanac piqued her interest in the multitude of things related to this moniker. A stint at the Spokane Public Library phone reference desk offered even more research opportunities.

“When I wasn’t on the phone, I looked up jack things,” she said.

She learned that “jackboy” is another term for a stable boy, while a “jackeroo” refers to an Australian ranch hand. She discovered the difference between a bootjack and a blackjack: One helps you remove your boots, and the other is useful for conking someone on the head.

MacKerrow put her knowledge into action by creating two miniature (dollhouse) rooms filled with tiny related items.

Her Jack-of-All-Trades General Store showcases a real Jack Spaniard wasp nest and displays a parade of flags, including the Union Jack, a Calico Jack Rackham pirate flag and a Yellow Jack. The Yellow Jack is a signal flag that historically indicated a vessel was or, might be, harboring a dangerous disease.

A row of colorful book titles features the name.

“I took photos of book jackets,” she said, smiling at the turn of phrase.

A plain brown paper-covered book is tucked under the counter. It’s filled with adult-only jack phrases.

There’s a small jackhammer made from a pop-up turkey timer, a car jack and a few jackasses.

“Male donkeys are called jacks,” MacKerrow said.

She dubbed her second miniature room “Jack’s Backroom,” and it features 60-plus Jack items and references.

MacKerrow pointed out some of them.

“The pattern on the brick floor is called ‘Jack and Jill,’ the short stool is a Jack stool, and the slot machine shows a jackpot,” she said.

Miniature bottles of Jack Daniel’s and Captain Jack whiskey are also displayed.

Her shelves overflow with books featuring her favorite moniker.

She picked up a slim volume titled “Divorcing Jack” at a book fair in Edinburgh, Scotland. A series of “Little Jack Rabbit” vintage books from the 1920s stands nearby.

“Terribly written,” she said. “I only read one.”

In December, the collector acquired her most recent addition, “The Gingerbread House that Jack’s Family Ate.”

Another bookcase burgeons with picture book versions of the “Jack and the Beanstalk” story.

“My favorite thing is going to a used bookstore, and when the clerk asks, ‘May I help you?’ I say, ‘Take me to a book with Jack in the title.’ ”

Figurines, plaques and mugs represent literary Jacks like the one who jumped over the candlestick and the good boy who stuck his thumb in a Christmas pie.

Of course, her collection includes much more than books.

A glass-topped case holds Cracker Jack, Black Jack gum, Sour Jacks Candy, a Slap Jack card game and a tube containing The Original Panama Jack Green Ice Aloe Vera gel.

MacKerrow pointed to another item.

“I got that JoyJack styling gel in Japan.”

She has antique wooden Jack and Jill and Jumping Jack toys and vintage toddler shoes also called “Jumping Jacks.”

A tin stamped “Wear-Ever aluminum Jack-Frosters” harkens to a pre-Tupperware age.

“This is how you stored food in your freezer,” she said.

Nearby, a carton of Flappin’ Jack pancake mix perches on a shelf next to a package of Country Snapjacks cookies and a box of Jack Frost powdered sugar.

“It’s always fun to meet someone named Jack because I know a lot of stuff,” she said. “It’s fun telling people about it.”

While most collectors struggle with choosing a favorite from their collection, MacKerrow has no trouble.

“My son is my favorite Jack,” she said.