This day in history: Women called for Spokane to hire more female police officers

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Spokane was digging out from another snowstorm, leaving 11 inches of snow and ice on the ground.

The city’s 22-grader snowplow fleet was out in force.

The snow was far deeper in North Idaho, where a 25-mile stretch of road on the North Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River was closed between Enaville and Prichard.

“A half-dozen slides deposited up to 12 feet of snow on the road and trapped a county worker,” said The Spokesman-Review.

The worker was stuck between two slides. It took plows and graders six hours to free him.

From 1925: Spokane’s club women joined forces to place a woman candidate in the city commissioner election, and one of their priorities was “an increase in the number of policewomen.”

Only one policewoman was on the force currently. The women in various civic and social clubs said that at least two more were needed.

They said it would prevent the “sheiking” on downtown street corners – a term apparently derived from Rudolf Valentino movies, referring to unwanted advances by men.

“It is thought by many that additional police women are needed to keep better watch of the young people,” said president of the Woman’s Club of Spokane, Mrs. A. A. Salmon.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1919: The 18th Amendment to the Constitution, authorizing the prohibition of alcohol, is ratified by a majority of states.

1944: General Dwight D. Eisenhower takes command of Allied Invasion Force in London.