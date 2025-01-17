Legislature considers amendment to WA constitution to ease bond passage for schools

Schools could soon pay for major construction easier.

Lawmakers in state Senate committee Thursday heard testimony on a bill similar to ones considered in past years to lower the threshold for bond passage, down to 55% from a supermajority 60% voter support. Bonds pay for major construction projects on school campuses.

This reduction would require an amendment to the state constitution, a feat that needs the approval of two thirds of each chamber and a vote of the people.

“There are many schools that are struggling,” said Committee Chair Sen. Lisa Wellman, D- Mercer Island. “We’re trying to be flexible and provide different opportunities and different ways of funding for school districts.”

It’s a relevant issue for schools across the state and locally. In Spokane county, only Cheney Public Schools had had success getting 60% of its voter base to approve a bond issue in the last year. School districts Spokane, West Valley, Deer Park, Riverside and Orchard Prairie each had one or more failed bonds on ballots in 2024 elections.

From that bunch, Spokane Public Schools’ February bond and Orchard Prairie’s ask in November received over 55% support and would have passed with this amendment. All but Deer Park in February were endorsed by a simple majority.

Statewide stats paint a similar picture: over the past five years, 25% more bonds would have passed with the proposed threshold reduction. In November, 14 districts sought bonds, four passed. Five more, including Orchard Prairie, would have passed if the threshold was 55%, according to the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, which supports the effort to reduce the threshold.

Washington’s bond passage threshold is an outlier in the nation; 40 states require a simple majority to pass a bond. Democratic bill sponsors Sens. Adrian Cortes of Battleground and Deb Krishnadasan of Gig Harbor called the threshold “outdated,” as it’s been in precedent for nearly 80 years.

“At the end of the day, this is about giving local control to communities to decide whether they should move forward and build schools, this is about giving them a vote,” said resolution sponsor Sen. Adrian Cortes, D-Battle Ground.

Anti-tax advocate and Bellevue businessman Tim Eyman spoke opposed to the bill, as it would make it easier for school districts to collect voter-approved taxes from property owners in their district.

If passed by two-thirds of each chamber, Washington voters would weigh in on the amendment in November .