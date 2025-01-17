Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joshua J. Hultberg, of Spokane, and Ashley S. Peterson, of Cheney.

Truman G. Odoherty and Haley L. Osborn, both of Spokane.

Robert L. Golden and Kristie L. Holzer, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob C. Taylor and Heather K. Pina, both of Spokane Valley.

Wilson Laiso and Ann M. Muller, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

First National Insurance Company of America v. Gwenhwyvar Piper, complaint.

PSP Adams Square LLC v. Elizabeth Ptacek, restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Donald Golden, restitution of premises.

12422 E. Mansfield Ave. Spokane LLC v. Patrick O’Connor, restitution of premises.

CSC Pine View Realty LLC v. Amy Bilyeu, restitution of premises.

Winter Heights LLC v. Robert Willoughby, restitution of premises.

Community Frameworks v. Jacqueline Vickery, restitution of premises.

Peak Homes LLC v. Sean Smith, restitution of premises.

Indiana Apartments LLC v. Dennis Ramshaw, restitution of premises.

Christopher Christensen v. Louise Murphy, restitution of premises.

Joel Simpson v. Bonnie Kelley, restitution of premises.

12422 E. Mansfield Ave. Spokane LLC v. Fawn Johnston, restitution of premises.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Keri Barrie, money claimed owed.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Cesar Godinez, money claimed owed.

Joe Vallorano v. Marcy and Chad Martin, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lane, Amanda S. M. and Joshua L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Scott D. Harris, 37; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances and second-degree burglary.

Jamie T. Finley, 38; 61 days in jail with credit given for 61 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree domestic assault and two counts of violation of order.

Lexis N. Perkins, 31; 157 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to forgery, second-degree theft, first-degree theft, seven counts of second-degree identity theft and four counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.

Garrett P. Rusk, 26; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and second-degree domestic assault.

Brian Harvey, 39; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Donald B. Reopelle, 33; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Josh F. Polsky, 54; 14 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Thomas W. Clark, 43; 17 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Todd Rathburn, 52; 52 days in jail, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgery on a certificate of title.

Lenis R. Vasquez Amaya, 21; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Kolton W. Mertens, 19; 39 days in jail with credit given for 39 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Kelly Kido, 43; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Robert D. Bradshaw, 27; 70 days in jail with credit given for 70 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Keith M. Ivers, 65; six days in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Gerald D. Andrews, 51; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Steven A. Smith, 74; 120 months in prison, after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Judge Breean L. Beggs

Twyla L. Lubben, 31; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to escaping community custody.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

James B. and Kira K. Martin, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $3,315,381.

Ashley A. Nogales, Spokane; debts of $49,121.

Sara M. Nelson, Spokane; debts of $236,569.

Zen W. and Melissa A. Bloom, Deer Park; debts of $451,379.

Marcia J. Kovacs, Spokane; debts of $53,933.

Lafonda M. Flores, Ephrata, Wash.; debts of $54,934.

Amanda K. Gray, Spokane; debts of $366,681.

Michael D. and Katrina R. Boulter-Reed, Spokane; debts of $190,300.

Michelle A. Ginter, Sprague, Wash.; debts of $342,331.

William C. Jacobs, Spokane; debts of $447,842.

Eugene P. Young, Spokane; debts of $502,376.

Jack S. and Donna L. Love, Moses Lake; debts of $358,508.

Skyler D. J. Sandman, Moses Lake; debts of $273,719.

Wage-earner petitions

Marcella L. Haslett, Veradale; debts of $30,137.

Phillip A. Rose, Spokane; debts of $137,176.

2108 E Mission, LLC, Cle Elum, Wash.; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Cale W. Duncan, 42; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, possession of a controlled substance.

Candice M. Dykeman, 51; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, fourth-degree assault.

Matteo Z. Gonzales, 25; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, reckless driving.

Collins J. Michael, 52; 30 days in jail with credit given for four days served, third-degree theft.

Judge Richard M. Leland

James W. Puckett, 40; 37 days in jail with credit given for 37 days served, 12 months of probation, physical control amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Richard M. Urbanski, 39; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, second-degree criminal trespassing.