Firefighters make significant progress on containment of SoCal wildfires, as recovery efforts continue

By Jack Dolan and Melody Gutierrez Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – Firefighters are taking advantage of a lull in the wind to make steady progress against the massive fires that have ravaged Los Angeles since Jan. 7.

Officials are also easing evacuation orders and lifting curfews across the region as residents of burned neighborhoods return to face the damage.

As of Saturday morning, the Palisades fire, which has burned nearly 24,000 acres and killed at least 10 people, was listed as 43% contained, according to the Cal Fire website. That’s up from 31% on Friday morning.

The Eaton fire, which tore through Altadena burning 14,000 acres and killing at least 17 people, was listed at 73% contained, up from 65% on Friday morning.

There are still 27 people reported missing: 20 from the Eaton fire and 7 from the Palisades, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and calm winds through Monday morning should give firefighters a needed respite for the rest of the weekend, giving them a chance to put out existing fires without too much fear about new ones, said Joe Sirard, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.

“It’s actually very favorable for fighting any ongoing fires,” Sirard said. “It will be minimal fire behavior with these kinds of winds and humidities.”

As the mop-up work continues, officials are allowing for the slow “repopulation” of certain neighborhoods in the Palisades.

Only residents are allowed in, and people will need an ID with their name, photo and address – like a driver’s license – to get past the checkpoints manned by the Los Angeles Police Department and the National Guard.

On Friday, security was still tight inside the Palisades fire zone, with police and troops at most major intersections and others patrolling on horseback and dirt bikes to keep an eye out for looters.

Just after noon on Saturday, Santa Monica officials announced that all evacuated residents could return home and that all of the street closures north of San Vicente Boulevard had been lifted.

A curfew that had been in place for the area between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. had also been removed.

The stretch of Pacific Coast Highway that runs through the city of Santa Monica is also accessible to local residents, businesses and patrons. Access to PCH and the city of Los Angeles, north of the Santa Monica city limits, is being managed by the Los Angeles Police Department.

President-elect Donald Trump, who is scheduled to be sworn into office on Monday, has announced that his first official trip will be to Southern California to tour the devastated areas.

Trump has spent much of the last 10 days hurling abuse at California’s leaders for what he sees as their mismanagement of the crisis, which began when hurricane force winds drove flames through multiple locations in greater Los Angeles.

“One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Jan. 8. “It’s ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!”

Trump is expected to arrive late next week, according to a story published by The Hill.

For his part, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Saturday that five major lenders would offer a 90-day grace period on mortgage payments for victims of the fires.

Bank of America, Citi, JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo have all agreed to offer “forbearance” to their mortgage customers in the burn zones and the missed payments will not generate fees or reports to credit agencies, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

“After so much trauma, we hope this deal will provide thousands of survivors a measure of relief,” Newsom said. “These financial protections will enable residents to concentrate on taking care of their immediate needs rather than worrying about paying their mortgage bills.”

With so many displaced people scrambling to find somewhere to live, the Attorney General’s office issued another warning to landlords on Saturday against price gouging.

After a state of emergency has been declared, it is illegal to raise rents by more than 10% over the price advertised before the disaster.

“Reports of rental bidding wars are deeply concerning, especially because some landlords seem to be encouraging them,” Attorney General Rob Bonta said. “Our legislature has enacted robust protections for renters during times of crisis, and I’m committed to ensuring that those protections are followed and respected.”

Following a brief reprieve from dangerous winds this weekend, another round of fire weather could arrive on Monday and last for much of next week, with the peak threat arriving on Tuesday, forecasters said. Red flag fire weather warnings are looking likely for portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

“The bottom line is: we’re in uncharted territories this deep into the winter, or rainy season,” in having barely any rain, said Alex Tardy, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in San Diego.

In other unsettling fire news, the huge costs of the historic Los Angeles fires could force a bailout of the state’s insurer of last resort, which has just $377 million in reserves.

To remain solvent, California’s Fair Plan may turn to its member insurers for financial help and prompt them to levy surcharges on policyholders.

If you’ve been displaced by the fires and you’re struggling to sort through the logistics of getting help, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has set up two centers offering in-person assistance.

One is at the UCLA Research Park, 10850 W. Pico Blvd., and the other at the Pasadena City College Community Education Center, 3035 E. Foothill Blvd. Both centers are open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can also go online at DisasterAssistance.gov.