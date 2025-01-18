Idaho stops second-half run to beat Eastern Washington 83-76

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – As a rivalry battle, this measured up.

Idaho turned back Eastern Washington University, 83-76. The Vandals made an early bid to pull away and overcame an Eagles’ second-half run, EWU had its deficit within four points, 72-68, with about four minutes to play and were within five points with less than a minute to go.

Kristian Gonzalez, who led the Vandals with 20 points, finally killed off the Eagles with 40.2 seconds remaining. He scored on a drive, was fouled by Nic McClain and converted a free throw to push Idaho’s advantage to an all-but-hopeless 79-71 for the Eagles.

When he lined up the free throw, Gonzalez said the basket “looked pretty big.

“I just trusted in my work. We put up 200 free throws this week.”

The game was played as the second half of a doubleheader. The Idaho women opened with a 67-57 victory over EWU.

Idaho coach Alex Pribble said the Vandal men, 8-10 and 3-2 in the Big Sky Conference, are learning to close out games. Noting Gonzalez, Pribble said “he is no longer playing like a freshman anymore.”

The Vandals had to go the final five minutes without their dynamic big man Julius Mims. He contributed 14 points and six rebounds before persistent leg cramps drove him off the court.

“Julius was cramping all day today,” Pribble said. “He gave us every ounce of energy he had.”

The Eagles are now a disappointing 6-12 and 2-3 in the conference. But Pribble said “credit Eastern Washington.” An Eagles’ second-half zone “took us out of our rhythm.”

Eagles coach Dan Monson, the son of Idaho’s legendary Don Monson, who went 100-41 between 1978-83 and led the Vandals to a top 10 ranking and reached the third round of the NCAA tournament.

“Having his dad in the stands today meant a lot, as well,” Pribble said.

The Vandals played before their largest crowd of the year. While it didn’t test the capacity of the 4,000-seat ICCU Arena, the 2,485 in attendance were enough to put hundreds in the upper tier of seats, and they were fully engaged in the game.

Pribble credited the crowd with helping the Vandals survive EWU’s second-half effort to reduce Idaho’s 38-26 halftime lead. The Eagles outscored the Vandals 8-2 to trail, 47-43, highlighted by an Andrew Cook driving layup and free throw after being fouled, and a McClain corner three.

But Idaho immediately responded with a 7-2 run of its own as Mims scored down low, Gonzalez put up a floater and Tyler Linhardt sank a three-pointer.

“Our fans brought us through that,” said Pribble.

EWU’s Mason Williams led all scorers with 21 points. Cook followed with 18, McClain 13, and Emmett Marquardt 11 points.

Idaho was a perfect 15 for 15 at the free-throw line, and they made 17 assists. They also enjoyed balanced scoring. Behind Gonzalez and Mims, Jack Payne contributed 13 points, Tyler Mrus 12 points and six rebounds and Kolton Mitchell 11 points and five boards.

“It was Idaho at our best,” Pribble said.

The Vandals now head to Missoula to take on Montana Monday.