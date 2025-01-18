Olivia Nelson’s 29 points carry Idaho in win against Eastern Washington 67-57

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Olivia Nelson tied her career high of 29 points – a mark she has reached four times – while leading Idaho over Eastern Washington University 67-57 in Big Sky Conference play Saturday.

Nelson shot 9 for 15 from the floor, made two of three 3-point attempts, hit 9 of 12 free throws and grabbed six rebounds for the Vandals (12-4, 4-1).

Nelson was intentionally fouled three times in the closing minute and went 4 of 6 at the line.

“I hate missing free throws no matter what the occasion,” Nelson said.

The Vandals and Eagles (6-11, 2-3) battled closely in the paint, but Idaho enjoyed the advantage on the wings and, especially with Nelson, with the guards. Nelson scored 17 points in the first half as Idaho extended a two-point lead coming out of the first quarter to 35-25 at the half.

“That 35 points in the first half is probably one of our highest first halves of the season,” Vandals coach Arthur Moreira said.

Rosie Schweizer was Idaho’s other double-figure scorer with 14 points.

From her guard position, UI’s Anja Bukvic grabbed 12 rebounds.

Ella Gallatin paced the Eagles with 14 points. Kourntey Grossman added 11 points, and Jaecy Eggers and Peyton Howard 10 apiece. Grossman also grabbed 12 rebounds.

EWU cut Idaho’s lead to 54-47 with 5 minutes left and kept within contact the rest of the way. But Nelson said the Vandals were never rattled.

“As long as you control yourself, stay poised and come back to the ball, it is really hard for the other team to get back in the game,” Nelson said.

Idaho plays host to Montana on Monday, and the Grizzlies put coach Brian Holsinger on leave this week for undisclosed reasons. Associate head coach Nate Harris has taken over.

Moreira said the Vandals, who beat Montana in Missoula this year, expect a fired-up opponent.

“Usually, when a team is hit with adversity like that, they come out stronger,” he said.