6 changes that could trip up travel in 2025

By Hannah Sampson Washington Post

Last year brought some wins for travelers. New rules made it easier for passengers to get refunds if they can’t travel because of flight cancellations or delays. And globe-trotters got more flexibility to renew their passports online.

In the new year, travelers should expect a bit more red tape and some extra fees, depending on their destinations.

Scott Keyes, an airfare expert and founder of the cheap-flight service Going, predicted that the year will bring some good (less-crowded planes, cheaper flights to Europe) along with the bad (slightly higher airfare overall).

He attributes his airfare expectation to struggles that budget airlines have been facing; Spirit filed for bankruptcy last year.

“Spirit and others have just long acted as an anchor in the market and forced Delta and United and others to charge less than they would like to,” Keyes said. But as some low-cost carriers trim their schedules, that could have a ripple effect.

Here’s what else travelers should look out for this year.

New authorization for U.K. trips

Americans and other visa-exempt travelers who don’t have European passports need to secure an electronic travel authorization before departing for a British airport. The measure went into effect Jan. 8 and will also apply to those with European passports starting in early April.

The new authorization, which can be processed through an app or online, can take up to 72 hours. It costs 10 pounds, or nearly $12.50, and is valid for two years.

Real ID deadline for air travel

After years of delay, the deadline to obtain a Real ID for air travel is set for May 7. The Transportation Security Administration says fliers must present identification that complies with the minimum security standards set by a 20-year-old law.

While the TSA says it “fully intends” to start enforcement on that early-May date, a new rule allows the agency flexibility to take a “phased approach.” According to federal documents, just more than 56% of identifications in circulation complied with the standards as of last January. A phased approach introduces a “temporary warning period” for people without the right identification.

The agency is urging travelers to get the proper ID or another form of acceptable identification, such as a passport or Department of Homeland Security-trusted traveler card, by the deadline. The TSA warned in a news release last year that travelers who don’t have an ID that meets the standards “could face delays at airport security checkpoints” after the deadline.

John Rose, chief risk officer for the travel agency Altour, said he understands if travelers have put off getting the ID they need. But he said they should not keep waiting.

“The reality is this is coming into play. This is the next evolution of the IDs, and it makes traveling exponentially easier,” he said. “It almost makes no sense not to have one.”

Keyes said he’s been seeing signs warning of the need for a Real ID for years. His license is due to be renewed at the end of the year, and he said he’ll upgrade to the new version then.

“If it does go into effect sometime in the middle of this year, I may have a few trips I have to remember to pack my passport on,” he said.

More fees in European hot spots

Protests targeted overtourism in some European cities last summer, and officials are continuing efforts to deal with overwhelming crowds at peak times.

Venice said it would bring back a fee for day-trippers on certain dates from April to July – and charge it on more days than last year. Those who plan ahead and book four or more days in advance will pay 5 euros, but the price will go up to 10 euros for visitors who book closer to their visit.

In Greece, daily taxes will increase on hotels by as much as 15 euros in the summer, and the per-day tax on short-term rentals will increase to 8 euros between April and October, Reuters reported. Cruise ship passengers visiting the islands of Santorini and Mykonos in the busiest season will face a levy of 20 euros.

New cruise fees in Mexico

A new $42-per-person fee for cruise passengers to Mexico is set to go into effect July 1, though cruise lines and an industry group are fighting its implementation. The Associated Press reported that cruise passengers had previously been exempt from the charge, which is an immigration fee that will largely go to the Mexican army.

The Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association said the levy had already been delayed from the beginning of the year to the summer. But the group warned that the extra fee on cruise travelers would “deter visitors, alter cruise itineraries, and create economic ripple effects in communities that heavily rely on cruise tourism.”

A Mexico-based association of shipping agents has also opposed the fee. CNN reported that Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, has said the charge is an adjustment of current fees and cited inflation as a factor.

Carnival Corporation’s CEO, Josh Weinstein, has said that the tax is not a settled matter.

Southwest seat reservations

The quirky airline’s famous open-seating system is going away, but not until the first half of 2026. Later this year, however, travelers should be able to pick seats when they book those future flights – instead of waiting until they get on the plane like they do now. Southwest announced the change last summer and revealed the timing in September.

While many loyalists have decried the loss of such a distinguishing feature, the airline said the move is meant to appeal to more travelers. According to Southwest, 80% of its own customers and 86% of those who fly on other airlines want assigned seats.

New application for Europe travel

Americans who are heading to 30 European destinations are among the visa-exempt travelers who will need to apply for a new travel authorization once it goes into effect. The new rules apply to 1.4 billion potential visitors, according to the European Union.

The timing of the much-delayed European Travel Information and Authorization System is still not firm; it is expected to start six months after the rollout of a new digital entry and exit system, expected sometime this year, that will use biometric data.

As part of the new travel authorization, applicants will need to fill out an online form, pay 7 euros (roughly $7), and provide standard personal information plus additional details including their education level, occupation and any criminal convictions.

Rose said the new system will improve “the security and tracking” of people moving through Europe.

“It is also a tremendous upgrade for travelers in terms of how fast it works at the border,” he said.

He recommended working with a travel adviser once the system is in place so people stay on top of the requirements.

“Failure to comply could result in delays in their travel, and that’s why it is a little confusing,” he said. “Any time there’s something new, I recommend talking to experts.”

Keyes said the biggest concern would be travelers forgetting to go through the process.

“But I think airlines will do a proactive job about letting people know,” he said.