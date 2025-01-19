This day in history: Second woman announced bid for city office; bus ridership soared during Expo

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Spokane Transit ridership was booming over the previous three years.

About 4.4 million bus trips were taken in 1972. The number rose to 4.8 million in 1973, and then took a dramatic leap to 6.4 million in 1974 – and that number did not even include December 1974, since those statistics were still being compiled.

The 1974 figures reflected an Expo ’74 ridership surge, although ridership fell back to more normal levels after Expo closed.

A survey of riders showed a few surprises, including this one: There were 2.6 times as many female riders as male riders.

From 1925: Prominent club women held a meeting to unite behind a woman candidate for city commissioner – but the result didn’t quite turn out as planned.

When the dust settled, not just one, but two women threw their hats in the ring, and they were clearly rivals.

Mrs. James T. Burcham ended up with the official nomination, but Mrs. A.P. Fassett was clearly outraged.

She charged that the meeting “was packed with the supporters” of Burcham. Fassett said Burcham “has taken very little part in women’s activities and is known only to a very limited number of the city’s club women.”

“I am sorry to see that women have descended to playing politics in this way,” Fassett said.

Fassett then announced her own candidacy.

“Announcement of Mrs. Fassett’s candidacy had the effect of a bomb in the ranks of the city’s club women,” the Chronicle said.