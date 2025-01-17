Disneyland Magic Key passes are going back on sale, and here’s how to get them

By Brady MacDonald The Orange County Register

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The on-again and off-again sale of Disneyland Magic Key annual passes is back on again as the Anaheim theme park gears up for a yearlong 70th anniversary celebration that kicks off in the spring.

All four tiers of Magic Key annual passes go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 22 no earlier than 9 a.m. Pacific time.

You can enter the online waiting room starting at 8:45 a.m. where you will be automatically added to an online queue.

Disneyland annual passes went on sale twice in 2024, in March and November. Magic Key sales can last anywhere from a few days to a few months without any warning that the limited-time offer is coming to an end.

The Disneyland Magic Key Buying Guide website warns sales will be limited and passes could sell out quickly. During past sales, fans have waited hours for an opportunity to buy a Magic Key only to find out Disneyland has once again sold out of annual passes.

Disneyland fans waiting in the online queue may be able to click on a Notify Me option that will send them an email when it’s their turn to buy tickets to the event.

During past sales, shoppers have had 10 minutes to click on the return link when their turn began or they would lose their place in line and have to start over at the back of the line.

Annual pass buyers are urged to monitor spam and junk folders to make sure they don’t miss the initial email confirmation.

Running multiple browser tabs or manually refreshing the Magic Key sales page could boot you from the virtual waiting room.

Check out the Disneyland Magic Key Buying Guide website for details on setting up a Disney account, payment information, pass upgrades, virtual queues, email alerts and making your first reservation.

Here are the Magic Key prices that last increased in October:

Inspire pass: $1,749 (6% increase)

Believe pass: $1,374 (10% increase)

Enchant pass: $974 (14.7% increase)

Imagine pass: $599 (20% increase)

Disneyland killed its original decades-old annual passholder program during the COVID-19 pandemic and unveiled the new Magic Key replacement in 2021. Within a few months, the Magic Key tiers began selling out.

Since then, Disneyland has restarted and paused Magic Key sales several times. The lowest-priced Imagine pass for Southern California residents tends to sell out first — sometimes with hours of going on sale. The higher-priced Magic Key passes can remain on sale for weeks or months — with the sales window always closing without notice.

Existing Magic Key annual passes can be renewed during the month before expiration.