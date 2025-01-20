State Senate confirms Idaho Health and Welfare director

By Clark Corbin Idaho Capital Sun

BOISE – Without any debate in opposition, the Idaho Senate voted Monday to confirm Alex Adams’ appointment as the director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Gov. Brad Little announced the appointment of Adams as director of the Department of Health and Welfare on May 7, and Adams has been working in that capacity since last summer.

But the appointment is subject to confirmation by the Idaho Senate.

Prior to his appointment leading the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Adams served as Little’s budget chief. Adams also previously served as executive director of the Idaho Board of Pharmacy, and as interim director of the Idaho Charter School Commission.

Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, spoke in favor of Adams’ nomination on the Senate floor Monday.

Grow said Adams brings a mix of industry experience and financial acumen to the director’s office. For example, Grow said Adams’ experience as a budget director for Little will help him oversee the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s approximately $5 billion budget, which is the largest in the state.

“He has significant experience – certainly understands the numbers and the finances – and is already doing an outstanding job getting on top of the Department of Health and Welfare,” Grow said Monday.

After Grow’ s remarks, the Idaho Senate voted unanimously by voice vote to confirm Adams.

Adams succeeds previous Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, who retired in December 2023.

Between Jeppesen and Adams, Idaho Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron had served as interim director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.